Your guide to 22 of the best food festivals happening in Toronto this August

This summer, Toronto is packed with food festivals that will tempt your taste buds from the very first bite, whether you’re craving Caribbean street food or Asian night market snacks!

Here are 22 must-visit food festivals to mark on your calendar this August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐋 (@caribana.toronto)

This is North America’s largest multicultural festival, so expect tons of bold and spicy flavours. Events kicked off in mid-June, with the centrepiece of the carnival being the Grand Parade on Sat, Aug 2. Explore tons of island specialties like jerk chicken, roti, split-pea dhal puri, patties and more! Click here for tips on how to make the most of Caribana Toronto, as well as for the best Caribbean eats in Toronto. Takes place at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Boulevard (15 Saskatchewan Rd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Food Truck Festivals (@canadianfoodtruckfestivals)

Expect all kinds of delicious eats, everything from loaded burgers and lobster to jerk chicken and even cheesecake for dinner. No worries if you have dietary restrictions, there will be vegan, vegetarian, halal and even gluten-free options (so, something for every palate). As always, admission is free, including free children’s games! Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St E).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reign Flavour 🇨🇦 Foodie (@reignflavour)

Gather the family and enjoy a long weekend filled with great ribs, beer, cider and coolers! Some of the best ribbers in North America are attending, so you’ll have a chance to see them cook off for event trophies like “best ribs”, “best sauce” and “best chicken”! Thomson Memorial Park (1005 Brimley Rd, Scarborough).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of India (@tasteofindiafestival)

This is one of North America’s largest food festivals, so expect tons of spices, sounds and delicious Southeast Asian street foods in an explosion of flavour that you’ll never forget! Check out the live pani puri station, served in traditional Indian padiyas for that perfect Desi touch. Top your meal off with a refreshing Jamun shot! Free entry. Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St W).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇬🇭 GHANAFEST CANADA 🇨🇦 (@ghanafest)

Experience the vibrant sights, sounds and flavours of Ghana right here in Toronto. Dine on delicious stews and swallows, jollof rice, fufu, banku, red red and more! Earl Bales Park (4169 Bathurst Street, North York).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chic Peas Veg (@chicpeasveg)

Meet your local Black farmers and dine on tasty vegan versions of traditional African/Caribbean food! There will also be cooking demos and tons of health and skincare products sold by Afro-Caribbean entrepreneurs to browse through and purchase. Everyone is welcome! STACKT Market (28 Bathurst St).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WNMFEST (@wnmfest)

This market is filled with culture, interactive attractions and tons of food designed to emulate the traditional street-style night markets of Asia! Anchored by the Signature Pan-Asian Food Festival, featuring Wine & Wok, and an Illuminasian Lantern Experience. Click here for tickets (prices vary $20.95-$69+HST). Hotel X Toronto, Exhibition Grounds (115 Princes’ Blvd).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aria Sahota (@ariafoodiefinds)

Enjoy a weekend filled with mouthwatering jerk cuisine, live cooking demos and exciting food contests! Jerkfest is also the perfect opportunity to get close to talented chefs, ask your most pressing foodie questions, and dive into the rich sights, sounds and tastes of Caribbean culture. Centennial Park (256 Centennial Park Rd).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Fest (@thetacofest)

Summer’s hottest fiesta is back with tacos, tequila and mezcal! There’ll be 200+ variations of tacos, giving you the perfect opportunity to savour authentic Mexican foods and cocktails from some of Toronto’s best and most celebrated chefs. Tickets $17.50+ ($12.50 for children/youth). Fort York (100 Garrison Rd).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Chinatown BIA (@torontochinatown)

Foodies can explore an array of Asian street eats from across the continent. Similar to previous years, you can savour everything from skewers and bao to sweet treats and bubble tea. Click here for everything you need to know about this massive two-day street party! Spadina Ave (from St. Andrew St to Sullivan St).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Last year’s wild treats included everything from deep-fried butter chicken lasagna to wasabi ice cream, so expect even more tempting snacks this year! Food Trucks can be found on Princes’ Boulevard just inside the historic Princes’ Gates. The Food Truck Frenzy and Craft Beer Fest will also feature a ton of mouthwatering treats and live musical entertainment! 210 Princes’ Blvd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheels On The Danforth (@wheelsonthedanforth)

This festival is one of Toronto’s most popular community street fests, boasting hundreds of unique cars, live entertainment from DJs and bands, restaurant patios, a marketplace, artisans and tons of great food! Free admission. At the junction of Danforth Ave and Danforth Rd (3400 Danforth Ave).

This year’s festivities will feature craft breweries, ciders and spirits from all over Ontario! Listen to live entertainment hosted by MC Liam Kelly, along with musical acts like The Band Excel, The Flyball Governor Band and more. And there’ll be a lot more than beer. Local restaurants Aneal’s Taste of the Islands and King Henry’s Arms will offer some delicious eats! Tickets are $25. Takes place at the Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts (10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Manila Canada (@tasteofmanilacanada)

Stroll through a spread of Filipino delicacies like Adobo, Sinigang and Lumpia! Snack on tasty treats, win fun prizes, and grab exclusive giveaways from local vendors. Takes place at the corner of Bathurst St. and Wilson Ave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Lion Night Market (@luckylion_nm)

Indulge in delicious East Asian foods from over 100 vendors like squid skewers, yaki, tofu and more, all while interacting with showstopping lion dancers well into the night! Perfect family event. Takes place at Seneca Polytechnic College, Markham Campus (8 The Seneca Way, Markham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thedreamysoul07 (@thedreamysoul07)

This is the biggest Korean festival in Canada and the largest and most anticipated gathering in North York this summer! Expect tons of Korean foods and snacks, like spicy tteokbokki and Korean hot dogs. The weekend will also include mesmerizing performances by DJ Moobek, the Funky Verse Team, One Pact, the Korean Royal Hanbok Team and more! Mel Lastman Square (5100 Yonge St).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devon Liu (@devondine)

Explore cultural dialogues through the culinary world! This annual cultural festival explores the connections between Taiwan, Canada, and the world through live performances, films, talks, and, of course, the culinary world. Savour popular treats like pork belly buns, beef noodle soup and bubble tea. Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalamansi Collective (@kalamansi.collective)

The inaugural event celebrates the vibrant culture, flavour and creativity inspired by the Filipino citrus fruit, kalamansi (also known as the Philippine lime)! There’ll be 35+ vendors and tons of food and drinks. Free admission. Takes place at the STACKT market (28 Bathurst St).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afro-Carib Fest (@afrocaribfest)

This is one of Canada’s top celebrations of Afro-Caribbean culture, so expect to learn new African and Caribbean dance moves and sample tons of delicious foods from the diaspora, like saltfish, callaloo, pepperpot stew and more! Thomson Memorial Park (1005 Brimley Rd, Scarborough).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamil Fest 2024 (@tamilfest.ca)

This is the largest Tamil street festival of its kind outside of the Indian subcontinent! You’ll be surrounded by artistic talents, traditional activities and tons of cultural food, like Dosa Idli, Sambar and Chettinad Chicken. Takes place on Markham Rd between McNicoll Ave and Passmore Ave, Scarborough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren+Kris Toronto UGC Creator (@familyfoodie.to)

This year’s festival promises mythical encounters and futuristic thrills, with iconic performances from legendary characters in Chinese mythology, as well as humanoid robots and robot dogs dancing and interacting with visitors. Look out for lion and dragon dances, a magical Luminati Night Light Show, and of course, tons of irresistible Asian street foods for every palate! Free admission. Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St W).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Lakes Brewery 🇨🇦 (@greatlakesbeer)

This craft beer festival is back for its second year of delicious brews! This time, visitors can expect even more eats, entertainment and delicious beers from their fav breweries from Toronto and across Ontario. Your $30 ticket includes entry into the festival, two tokens, a ‘Brewed For You Fest’ glass, access to some of Ontario’s best breweries and a live music show by Born in the Eighties or Discmen. Takes place at Great Lakes Brewery (30 Queen Elizabeth Blvd., Etobicoke).