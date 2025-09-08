You can play dress-up in ancient Chinese fashion while drinking tea in Toronto

There are many tea shops across Toronto, but few let you play dress-up while enjoying your loose-leaf brew. Tucked away on Victoria Park Ave is Siruplum. This hidden gem is part tea salon, part photo studio, set inside a 3,000-sq-ft Chinese culture space! The venue blends traditional aesthetics with modern ease, allowing visitors to sip on afternoon tea while dressing up in Hanfu (a traditional style of clothing worn by the Han Chinese since the 2nd millennium BCE).

The North York space is split into two experiences. Up front is a cozy tearoom with curated décor that changes monthly, making it the most Insta-worthy spot for selfies and group shots. Guests can also savour a refined selection of traditional teas that reflect the flavours of East Asia, like Oolong, Pu-erh and green teas.

Head to the back and you’ll discover a fully customizable photo studio! This immersive experience blends traditional Chinese culture with modern aesthetics, hosting everything from Hanfu photoshoots and afternoon tea parties to bespoke Chinese weddings, private gatherings and corporate functions.

Siruplum keeps several hundred Hanfu outfits on hand, with tons of authentic accessories and props to help you and your friends immerse yourselves in the look and feel of different styles! The Cultural Bliss: Hanfu Try-On session is $58 and includes one Hanfu selection (you’ll get to choose among designs from various dynasties), with free use of accessories and jewelry, two hours of shooting time, as well as a tea set.

They also offer additional services for a fee, like traditional hairstyle and makeup packages. As one recent Instagram post put it, it’s “totally worth it for the pics!”

Siruplum describes itself as “a place to pause, reflect, and appreciate the fusion of tradition and modernity,” making it the perfect spot to spend an afternoon immersed in culture with friends (no passport required).

Find Siruplum at 3818 Victoria Park Ave.