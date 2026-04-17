Why this Dupont all-day hangout was just crowned Toronto’s top Gen Z destination

For a generation that trusts social-driven recommendations more than traditional review platforms, one Toronto venue is clearly hitting the right note with Gen Z. Rooms Coffee on Dupont is equal parts hi-fi lounge/cocktail bar/coffee shop, and it’s emerged as the city’s go-to spot in the city for Zoomers, according to Corner. The social mapping app rivals restaurant review heavyweights like Yelp and Tripadvisor, tracking where younger users are heading out, and allowing them to review and add restaurants and other cool spots to personalized lists.

In a new cross-city roundup from Corner showcasing where Gen Z users are going, Rooms was highlighted alongside buzzy spots in New York, LA, Paris, and London, based on recommendations from more than 150,000 Gen Z users on the app!

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And it’s no surprise. This cozy, Japanese-inspired space is a coffee bar by day and bar by night, with “vinyl tunes and zen vibes” and an impressive 540 saves on the app. According to Corner, the spot has “a sound system that actually doesn’t suck. No laptops on weekends, so you’re here to hang out, not hustle.”

And then there are the drinks. The concoctions make for perfect Insta photos but they also more than deliver on flavour. On the coffee-and-tea side, try exotic sips like the peach yuzu latte, mango rice latte, sweet potato latte or the Tokyo Fog. At night, dive into signature highballs, like the Nitro Martini, Yuzu Highball and Toki Highball, as well as original cocktails made with ingredients like chamomile, elderflower, olive brine, green apple, coffee, dill, yuzu, fig leaf and hojicha. Food-wise, the menu ranges from yuzu negitoro pressed sushi and uni toast to gyudon, Japanese curry rice, takoyaki, aburi shime saba sashimi and matcha soft serve.

For a lot of Gen Z-ers, even if the space can get a bit busy, it’s still a perfect vibe for hanging out with friends. Head to Rooms at 915 Dupont. Follow @thecornerapp for more culturally relevant spaces and @wherethefuckdowego for daily recommendations.