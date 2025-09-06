Where to find the best matcha in Toronto

Toronto is seeing green — literally. Matcha the finely ground green tea powder that’s taken over Instagram feeds and café counters, has officially gone from wellness trend to full-blown obsession. You’ll find it whipped into lattes, churned into ice cream, dusted over cakes and even poured into cocktails. Not just a trend, it’s loved for its earthy flavour, gentle caffeine kick and that unmistakable emerald glow. If you’re ready to join the matcha madness, here are the best spots in Toronto to get your fix.

Tsuchi Café & Imanishi Sando Bar

If you like your matcha smooth, balanced and not teeth-achingly sweet, this is your spot. Tsuchi nails the matcha latte ($6.95) with a clean, earthy flavour that actually lets the green tea shine. And if you’re feeling extra, you can trick it out with add-ons like a strawberry shot, miso caramel drizzle or even coco whip. It’s basically a choose-your-own-adventure for matcha lovers.

Icha Tea

Icha Tea serves matcha that actually tastes like matcha. Their straight-up mtcha ($6.00) is bright and earthy, with none of the cloying sweetness that makes other lattes feel like dessert. Step it up with the camellia matcha latte ($7.20) for a subtle floral twist, or go fruity with the strawberry matcha latte ($7.20).

Forget Me Not Coffee

Forget Me Not Coffee takes coffee seriously — but in a fun way. Their matcha latte ($6.20) is made with ceremonial-grade Hokusan matcha imported from Japan, giving it that rich, grassy depth without being overly bitter. For a little twist, the banana bread matcha latte ($7.00) blends matcha with banana bread flavours and a topping of vanilla cream — basically dessert in a cup. If you’re feeling snacky, don’t miss the matcha white chocolate cookie ($3.75), soft and chewy with just the right balance of green tea and chocolate.

Himilayan Coffee House

Himilayan Coffee House serves matcha that’s sweet, creamy and easy to sip while admiring their cozy, brick-walled space. Their latte ($6.50) hits that perfect balance of grassy, earthy flavour without being overpowering, and the blue matcha latte ($7.00) adds a fun twist for anyone wanting something a little different. For a classic iced version, the iced matcha latte ($7.00) is smooth, sweetened just right, and ideal for Toronto’s warmer days. Pair your drink with a sweet treat like their sale chocolate chip cookie or ginger molasses cookie to complete the experience.

Matcha Matcha

If you’re serious about your green fix, this spot the ultimate playground. They bring in ceremonial-grade matcha straight from Kyoto and turn it into everything from classic lattes and refreshing matchacanos to wild creations like banana brûlée, white chocolate pistachio and even a Tokyo fog. If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth go for the strawberry matcha or cheesecake latte. And if you want your caffeine frozen, their soft serve — is basically summer in a cone.