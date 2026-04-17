We put Toronto’s most iconic Portuguese chicken spots to the test and found a clear winner

If you haven’t stood in a tiny, steam-filled shop waiting for a quarter-chicken dinner in a styrofoam container, do you even live in Toronto? This month, resident tasting chefs Nuit Regular and Anthony Rose set out on a full-on poultry crawl through the city’s OG Portuguese spots — tackling piles of piri-piri chicken, fluffy rice and crisp potatoes in search of spring’s best bird.

First Place: Martins Churrasqueira & Grill House

“This is the one,” Anthony declared. “Perfectly cooked, the sauce is balanced.” Nuit agreed saying the thighs were flavourful, and the rice and potatoes elevated the dish. Martins Churrasqueira & Grill House, 605 Rogers Rd., $26.50

Churrasqueira Costa Verde

Nuit loved the balanced flavours of the chicken: “Moist and tangy, especially on the thigh.” Anthony loved the sides: “The rice is puffy and coated just right, and the potatoes are solid.” Churrasqueira Costa Verde, 3737 Major MacKenzie Dr. W., Woodbridge $21.99

Casa Portuguesa

Anthony praised the chicken, calling it “juicy and well-roasted,” and thought the garlic and spice really came through. Nuit loved the sides: “Potatoes have great skin-on texture; rice is delicious and seasoned well.” Casa Portuguesa, 180 Bentworth Ave., $24.50



Churrasco Villa

“The skin’s crispy, but inside it’s a little dry,” Nuit said. Anthony liked the smoky flavour and thought the chicken was nicely spiced, but the sides didn’t win him over. Churrasco Villa, 254 Eglinton Ave. E., $22

Churrasco of St. Clair

Nuit felt that while the chicken was moist in spots, it lacked enough spice, and Anthony agreed — though he was a big fan of the sides: “The rice is lush, and the potatoes are really crisp and tender.” Churrasco of St. Clair, 679 St Clair Ave. W., $14.49