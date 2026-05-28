Toronto’s top food trucks and chefs are facing off in a massive grilled cheese battle next week

Summer is practically knocking on our doors, and Toronto is kicking off street festival season with the ultimate comfort food party. So find your favourite pair of stretchy pants and clear your Saturday schedule, because The Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge is officially returning to the west end next week.

Hosted by the Lakeshore Village BIA, this massive one-day block party transforms Lakeshore Boulevard West (stretching from Islington Ave. to Second St.) into a super fragrant cheese-fueled wonderland. Now in its eighth year, Ontario’s largest celebration of carbs and dairy is expected to draw over 40,000 hungry souls. And the best part is that admission is completely free, meaning you can save your cash for the actual star of the show: the food.

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At the heart of the festival is The Challenger Zone, where local chefs, food trucks and culinary creators will go head-to-head to claim the coveted title of top grilled cheese in the GTA. Contestants will be serving up everything from classic, nostalgic white-bread-and-cheddar pull to wild, gourmet creations loaded with jalapeños, artisanal cheeses and sweet twists. As a visitor, your main responsibility is simply to eat your way through the stretch, cast a vote for your absolute favourite and watch the winners get crowned at 5 p.m. over at the Great Lakes Brewery Garden.

While the toasty bread and melted cheese is obviously the main event, the festival vibes extend way beyond the grill. You can sip on locally brewed pints, hunt for unique treasures at the artisan vendor market, or check out the classic car show.

The entertainment lineup is also stacked and will take place across three different stages. You can catch the soulful harmonies of sibling duo Sarah Jordan & Matt Von, rock out to the ultimate ’90s nostalgia with DADMÖTÖRFINGER, or cap off your night at the Fourth St. stage with a fire-eating and Caribbean drumming performance by Fire10 Entertainment.

For more info, click here.