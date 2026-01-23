Toronto’s newest sandwich spot serves beef dip with homemade jus and truffle melts done right

A new sandwich shop just opened up in Toronto’s east end, and it’s quickly becoming the go-to spot for big, messy bites loaded with house-made extras. Hot Mess is the first permanent venture from If I May Hospitality, helmed by sommelier Lee Stein, with Chef Steven Kasprowicz (best known for The Eat Locker).

The menu boasts a craveable lineup of sandwiches and melts, as well as salads and rotating soups. Early standouts include the all-day breakfast sandwich, stacked with peameal, fried egg, banana peppers and Polish mustard (the resto sources its main proteins from Upper Cuts at St. Lawrence Market).

“We loved their peameal so much, we built a whole sandwich around it, inspired by the forever-iconic market peameal,” Hot Mess said in a recent Instagram post. “It’s tasty… and a real mess!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Mess (@hotmess_to)

The Beef Dip, featuring whole cuts butchered in-house, tied, seasoned, seared and slow-roasted for hours, is also a hit! It’s complemented with pickles, horseradish mayo and grilled onion. The restaurant notes it’s been going through an average of 20 to 25 lbs of beef a day (so, it’s safe to say it’s a labour of love!)

“The jus, you ask? Also made 100% in-house! Bones roasted, veggies caramelized, wine splashed, for a jus that simmers for a full day (and then some).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Mess (@hotmess_to)

For lunch, munch on a deli sandwich filled with Polish meats, Emmentaler, marinated tomato, pickles and mustard, or if you’re into seafood, try the jerk fish sandwich: crispy basa with mango chow salsa, jerk mayo and sliced avocado. Cheese lovers can dig into the truffle mushroom melt (with cremini, Emmentaler cheese, truffle mayo and grilled onion) or the classic grilled cheese, with three types of gooey cheese and grilled onions.

And don’t sleep on the sides. Try the soup of the day or a salad with tons of texture. The beet-and-goat cheese salad pairs roasted (and lightly pickled) beets with fluffy couscous, goat cheese, crunchy pecans, and fresh parsley, all tossed in a bright apple cider vinaigrette.

It’s still early days, but the comment section is already doing what it does best! Among the first-wave feedback, one customer called the beef dip “one of the best roast beef sandwiches” they’ve had, while another raved that the sandwiches are “suuuuuper legit” and that the staff/owners are the nicest people!

Hot Mess Sandwiches & Pantry is located at 1027 Gerrard St. E. It’s open Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. to 7 pm | Sat and Sun 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices range between $5 and $15.