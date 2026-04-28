Toronto’s most budget-friendly food fest is back with 20 nights of $10 dishes

If there’s any sign that summer is just around the corner, it’s the return of Toronto’s free Underground Night Market! The second annual budget-friendly event, hosted by Street Eats Market, will bring 20 nights of low-cost eats, shopping and free activities to Bathurst Quay Common from June 12 to July 19. Bonus: admission is free, with every food and drink item priced at $10 or less!

“Yes, we’re bringing back FREE salsa dance classes, FREE games, FREE face painting, and so much more!” Street Eats wrote in a recent Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STREET EATS MARKET™ (@streeteatsmarket)

This year, the market will be held at Bathurst Quay Common: the 4,000-square-metre waterfront space sits next to Billy Bishop Airport, right at the foot of the Malting Silos, so visitors can wander the market under gorgeous skyline views while taking in all the FIFA World Cup buzz.

And the city has tons of other Street Eats Market events to look forward to in the coming months, too, including an open-air Street Eats food park at Evergreen Brick Works (May-October), followed by Festival of Flavours at Sugar Beach (May 16-18), the Longest Dinner Table at Bathurst Quay Common (select dates from June 13 to July 18), and, later in the year, the Fall Harvest Market dates (late September and early October)!

For now, if you want to plan a summer night out that doesn’t blow through your entire budget, Toronto’s Underground Night Market takes place June 12-13, 17-20, 23-24, 26-27; July 1-4, 14-19 at Bathurst Quay Common, 1 Eireann Quay. Follow @streeteatsmarket for more info.