Toronto’s Crumbl could soon be serving doughnuts alongside its famous cookies

Crumbl is known for its rotating menu of rich, gooey, delicious cookies wrapped up in iconic pink packaging, and now the chain says doughnuts could eventually be on the menu, too!

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, a Crumbl spokesperson said the company is “excited to be testing doughnuts as part of the ongoing product innovation process.”

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to grab a batch next week. Crumbl says the doughnut testing is still in the early stages, so there are no immediate plans to bring them to stores. They added that any potential rollout “would be quite some time away” and would depend on “extensive testing, customer feedback, and operational considerations.”

Crumbl hasn’t confirmed any specific flavours, but Snackolator shared a possible doughnut lineup that includes tasty options like Cookie Butter (topped with cookie butter glaze, crunchy cookie butter streusel, and drizzled with more cookie butter),

a Cinnamon Crunch doughnut topped with cinnamon vanilla glaze and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, and a classic jelly doughnut rolled in sugar and filled with a house-made raspberry jam.

Crumbl already has a footprint in the Toronto area (422 Front St W), with a unique weekly rotating menu featuring six delicious flavours.

This week, Torontonians can check out the S’mores Brownie (a rich, gooey brownie layered over a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with marshmallow buttercream, a drizzle of milk chocolate, and a graham cracker streusel), the Cookies & Cream Sandwich Cookie (a layer of vanilla buttercream and cookies & cream crunch filling sandwiched between two cookies packed with Oreo pieces), and the Wedding Cake Cookie (a warm vanilla bean sugar cookie topped with an swirl of vanilla and raspberry cream cheese frosting and a light crunch of white chocolate pearls!)