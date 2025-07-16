Toronto’s coolest new bar is hiding behind an unmarked door on College St

A new speakeasy-style bar salon quietly opened its doors in Little Italy, although you might have to look twice before you spot it. Bitters & Bloom is a hidden gem that’s tucked behind an unmarked black door beside J’s Steak Frites at 577 College St. With its dim lighting, amazing cocktails and curated jazz ambiance set against Roaring Twenties–inspired décor, it’s one of Toronto’s best-kept secrets!

“At Bitters & Bloom, every cocktail is a passport stamp,” bar owner Jad Sfeir (who’s also the owner of J’s Steak Frites) said. “We wanted to create something that feels like an escape — a place where you can discover new flavours, share small bites, and connect over the universal language of a good drink and good company.”

Bring your friends and sip on some expertly mixed cocktails by bar manager Jason McNeely, whose pedigree spans kitchens and cocktail bars across the country. McNeely has a Superior Cuisine diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, years working the line at some of Canada’s top restaurants and a bartending resume that includes a tenure as bar manager at the Broadview Hotel, so expect an elevated approach to the cocktail experience.

“My style of bartending is rooted in culinary techniques, but driven by hospitality,” McNeely said. “Every drink at Bitters & Bloom is balanced and considered — playful where it can be, classic where it needs to be, but always crafted with intention.”

Signature drinks from the debut cocktail menu include:

Kermit's Revenge: A citrusy cocktail spiked with honeydew and topped with a whimsical frog candy topper. It's light and refreshing (not too sweet).

Monkey's Paw: A tropical old-fashioned drink featuring pineapple rum, Italian amaro, and banana peel syrup (a blend of tiki energy and speakeasy depth).

Stampede Club: A reimagined Caesar with tequila and vodka, tomato shrub, sparkling water and a bold ketchup chip rimmer. It's the perfect drink to celebrate the summer!

And don’t forget the food. Chef Tara Tang has prepared an internationally inspired bar snack menu designed for sharing and snacking between sips! Try everything from the roast beef pretzel with gruyère, arugula and truffles and smoked salmon éclair with cream cheese, cucumber and chives to the Madeleines with crème fraîche and caviar!

Bitters & Bloom is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 6:00 pm to 2:00 am. With its dim lighting, curated jazz ambiance, and internationally minded offerings, it’s shaping up to be one of the city’s most intriguing new hideaways for cocktail aficionados and night owls alike.

