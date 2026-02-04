Toronto’s 25 best Italian restaurants, ranked

Toronto is bursting with Italian flavours that blend Northern and Southern influences. Stroll through Little Italy or King Street west, and you’ll discover everything from creamy risottos and wood-fired pizzas to mouthwatering gelato and flaky pastries. If you’re a fan of great food, the city’s best Italian restaurants are definitely worth exploring!

25. La Palma

Chef Craig Harding returns with La Palma, a compact 50-seat all-day eatery inspired by a trip to Venice Beach, California. The menu offers Italian-inspired dishes with a West Coast twist, featuring wood-fired pizzas, fresh pastas and a variety of vegetarian options. Highlights include whipped ricotta toast with kabocha squash and maitake mushrooms, gemelli trapani with sundried tomato pesto and lamb chops “scottadito” served with tahini yogurt and preserved lemon. After over seven years as a Dundas West favourite, La Palma continues to impress diners old and new, especially with its famous 100-layer lasagna.

24. Cafe Oro di Napoli

This laid-back pizzeria is all about Naples-style pizza, homemade pasta, and creamy gelato, all served in a chic, contemporary space. With a signature Stefano Ferrara pizza oven as the star attraction, the menu showcases dishes like pappardelle osso buco, featuring braised veal ragu and grilled shrimp with Italian bomba and citrus dressing. The décor strikes a balance between rustic and industrial, featuring red metal stools, locally crafted wooden shelves, and exposed brick walls.

23. Gusto 101

Gusto 101, a happening spot located in a repurposed garage, offers a modern twist on Southern Italian classics with a side of global flair. Since 2012, the restaurant has ben dishing out tasty dishes like mafalde ai funghi, featuring a rich truffle cream sauce with a medley of mushrooms and a juicy 8oz AAA hanger steak with a red wine demi-glace. Therestaurant is not just about the food; it’s also a neighbourhood hub, inviting diners to enjoy the warmth of a wood-fired grill or a glass of wine on the rooftop patio.

22. Piano Piano

With not one but four locations, Piano Piano by chef Victor Barry invites you to slow down and indulge in delicious Italian cuisine. This restaurant offers elevated traditional dishes that balance soulfulness and fun. From scratch-made maccheroni to perfectly crisp pizza and garlic-slicked rapini, each bite is a celebration of flavour. The warm, inviting atmosphere makes you feel at home, with every dish carefully crafted to satisfy without overwhelming. Designed by talented local creatives, each location showcases whimsical interiors and original artwork by Victor and Nikki’s daughters, creating a truly unique dining experience.

21. Trattoria Taverniti North

Trattoria Taverniti North brings bold Calabrese flavours to Dovercourt Village with cosy charm and rustic, exposed brick. This family-run spot, helmed by Rosina Taverniti and family, serves up heartwarming classics like gnocchi gorgonzola—hand-rolled potato dumplings in a creamy gorgonzola sauce with crushed walnuts and black pepper. Other must-tries include the meat lasagna, calabrese pizza and penne Rosina with n’duja and spicy soppressata in a rich rosé sauce. It’s Italian comfort food done right, served with real warmth in the heart of the neighbourhood.

20. Wynona

Michelin Bib Gourmand? Check. Delicious food? Double check. Wynona on Gerrard Street is the place to be, and it all starts with two words: handmade pasta. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg crafted by chef and owner Jeffrey Bovis. The restaurant’s sleek, modern open-concept design, featuring high ceilings and a massive front window, creates an airy atmosphere that perfectly complements the fresh, mouthwatering dishes on offer. It’s a dining experience that’s as delightful to the senses as it is to the palate.

19. Mattachioni

Whether you’re team west or team east, Mattachioni is a must-visit destination in Toronto, boasting two locations in the Junction Triangle and Leslieville. This full-service Italian restaurant, bodega and bakery delivers inventive Italian dishes, killer sandwiches, beautiful pizzas and fresh zeppole that will keep you coming back for more. Chef David Mattachioni is known for his commitment to scratch cooking and baking, whipping up everything from sourdough loaves and fresh house-made pasta to the mouthwatering mortadella and porchetta panini. With fresh produce and artisanal offerings, it’s truly a one-stop shop for all your Italian cravings.

18. Porzia’s

Make way, Toronto—there’s a (somewhat) new lasagna queen in town! Porzia’s has swiftly evolved from a humble online takeout service to a cosy dine-in spot, now boasting seating for 26. This recently opened spot serves lasagna for both lunch and dinner, cementing its status as the main attraction. But it’s not just about the lasagna; the menu has expanded to showcase highlights like fluffy focaccia, silky tagliatelle and ricotta agnolotti, which are quickly becoming crowd favourites. And for those looking to indulge further, there’s a delicious selection of antipasti, hearty mains and even soft-serve desserts to sweeten the experience.

17.Terroni

Terroni’s reputation is built on a famous, Southern Italian stubbornness. Since 1992, they have famously refused to cut their pizzas or allow menu substitutions, a “take it or leave it” policy that ensures you eat the food exactly as the kitchen intended. This rigid dedication to authenticity has turned a former Queen West panini shop into a city-wide empire. The menu focuses on regional precision, from the peppery house-made sausage in the Garganelli Geppetto to the beef-stuffed Ravioli al Brasato. Whether you’re ordering the 28-day aged ribeye or the sugar-dusted Nutella bomboloni, you’re getting a meal that hasn’t been diluted to suit local trends.

16. F’Amelia

F’Amelia brings rustic Italian charm to Cabbagetown in a cozy cottage setting, complete with a glass atrium and patio. This neighbourhood favourite seats 80 and dishes up hearty northern Italian cuisine, featuring everything from wood-fired pizzas to refined mains. Their menu shines with dishes like white anchovy linguini, braised rabbit pappardelle and pan-seared glazed duck, plus special features every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Perfect for a cozy night out with a glass of world-class wine in hand.

15. Annette Food Market

On Annette Street in the Junction, you’ll find Annette Food Market—a cozy but powerful spot that’s been firing up wood-fired, aged sourdough pizzas and Italian sharing plates for nearly a decade. The pizza lineup shines with options like Hot Honey & Salumi and Carbonara, but don’t miss out on the other Italian treats: think fresh pasta, eggplant parma and pork chop Milanese. With original cocktails, craft draught beer and a rotating wine and champagne list boasting over 50 varieties by the glass or bottle, it’s a neighbourhood gem we hope sticks around for ten more.

14. Don Alfonso 1890

Yes, it’s a splurge, but Michelin-starred Don Alfonso 1890 is an experience you’ll want to try at least once if you can. Perched on the 38th floor of the Westin Harbour Castle, this gem serves breathtaking views of Toronto’s skyline and Lake Ontario alongside unforgettable Italian cuisine. The tasting menu, at $220 per person, includes dishes like eel gelato, seared Quebec Muscovy duck breast, and pheasant-stuffed ravioli. There’s also an à la carte option if you’re looking to tailor your experience. It’s definitely a spot for a special occasion, but it’s one you won’t regret.

13. Ardo

At Ardo, chef Roberto Marotta conjures Sicilian magic in the heart of Toronto, blending authentic flavours with a contemporary twist. Inspired by his roots in Milazzo and his romance with creative director Jacqueline Nicosia, this cozy spot serves mouthwatering dishes that feel like a warm family embrace. The menu dances between tradition and innovation, featuring house-made pastas like salsciccia orecchiette — spicy Sicilian sausage, provolone, rapini, heirloom cherry tomatoes and chili — and the rich ragu torchietti with dry-aged organic beef, Parmigiano, and porcini jus. Don’t miss their fresh seafood, wood-fired pizzas and vibrant cocktails

12. Gio Rana’s Really Really Nice Restaurant

Gio Rana’s Really Really Nice Restaurant is, you guessed it, really really nice. Most folks just call it The Nose, thanks to the giant fibreglass schnoz that greets you at the door instead of a conventional sign. Open since 1989, this Leslieville spot has stood the test of time, winning hearts and appetites as one of Toronto’s top Italian spots. The menu is a delicious journey featuring house-made crespelle, crispy Tuscan fries and rich mushroom pappardelle. Trust us — you’ll leave with a full belly and a big smile!

11. 7 Numbers

Since opening its doors on Eglinton Ave. West in 2001, 7 Numbers has carved a niche in Toronto’s bustling Italian dining scene. This family-run gem is led by the beloved matriarch, Mama Rosa Marinuzzi and her children. Dining here feels like stepping into a lively Italian family gathering — boisterous, warm hospitality, and food crafted from the freshest ingredients. Expect to find staples like pillowy gnocchi and mozzarella-stuffed meatballs, delivering a delicious taste of home.

10. Bar Prima

This one’s not just a goodie — it’s a showstopper! Celebrity chef Craig Harding and Julian D’Ippolito’s Bar Prima made a splash just a year ago, and it’s been stealing hearts ever since. With a modern yet minimal approach to Italian cuisine, the menu spotlights handmade pasta and expertly crafted mains. Don’t miss the tantalizing “Rockefeller” featuring East Coast Diver Scallops, plus fresh takes on Italian-American classics. Step inside Bar Prima, and you’re transported to another era. Designed by FutureStudio with branding by Biography Design, the space radiates old-world glamour, showcasing mahogany finishes, Klein blue leather and a striking marble inlay floor. The amber glass façade, handmade in Murano, Italy, beckons you into a realm of molten gold leaf ceilings and timeless white tablecloths.

9. Tutti Matti

An oldie but a (delicious) goodie: Chef Alida Solomon’s Tutti Matti was inspired by her six years in Tuscany, where she fell in love with the region’s food and wine culture. She wanted to bring that authentic Tuscan experience to North America, showcasing seasonal ingredients and classic dishes. The menu boasts house-made gnudi, pici, pappardelle and tagliatelle, alongside seasonal specials like stuffed zucchini flowers in summer and hearty winter soups. The ever-changing antipasto trays are a must-try. Tutti Matti’s wine list has exploded from a handful of reds and whites to hundreds, featuring everything from 1985 Brunellos to the latest vintages. Chef Alida loves teaching guests about the perfect pairings, often hosting tastings to highlight the best Tuscan wines. It’s a culinary love letter that keeps evolving!

8. Sammarco

After years of ruling the West End, Rob Rossi and David Minicucci have finally brought their magic downtown with Sammarco, and honestly, it’s about time. They’ve taken that stuffy, “suits-only” steakhouse energy and given it a chic Italian makeover at 4 Front St. E. The 90-seat room is a total dream, draped in marble, gold accents and heavy linens that feel expensive but never boring (think: gallery vibes, not a museum). While everyone is buzzing about the 60-day dry-aged Cumbrae’s beef, you’d be making a mistake if you skipped the pasta. The fettuccine alla scrofa is a literal tableside show made with a 100-egg dough that is as rich as it sounds. Start your night with the sausage-stuffed olives, save room for the chocolate torta and don’t forget to look up — the walls are basically a private art tour.

7. DaNico

DaNico is Toronto’s latest fine dining sensation, tucked inside a gorgeous heritage bank at 440 College St. Crafted by acclaimed chef Daniele Corona, hospitality icon Nick Di Donato and Michelin-starred chef Ernesto Iaccarino, it offers a Michelin-level experience with a modern Italian twist and Asian flair. The eight-course tasting menu runs $225, featuring dishes plated on unique vessels that tell a story, while an impressive wine selection of over 3,000 bottles can elevate your meal — pairings are an additional $120. With just 60 seats, DaNico boasts 30-foot vaulted ceilings, a lively open kitchen and luxurious décor, making every visit a feast for the senses. As Chef Corona puts it, “Opening DaNico is truly my dream realized.”

6. Osteria Giulia

Chef Rob Rossi’s Osteria Giulia delivers a standout Italian dining experience centred on Ligurian seafood traditions. The warm atmosphere features candlelight, cream-coloured walls, and blond-oak tables, paired with attentive service. Seasonal ingredients shine through dishes like squid ink spaghetti with king prawns and tortelloni with mushrooms. Be sure to try the house-made focaccia di Recco. With a robust wine list and a creative cocktail program, Osteria Giulia guarantees an unforgettable meal. Just remember to book ahead, as reservations fill up fast.

5. Sugo

The buzz around Sugo, a lively Italian-American spot in the west end, is totally warranted. This place isn’t just Instagram bait; it’s the real deal. With a no-frills vibe, Sugo serves up all the classics that keep diners coming back for more. Think lasagna, generous portions of pasta in vibrant red, white, and cream sauces, hearty parms, and hefty sandwiches — all made with love. There are no reservations here, so brace yourself for those inevitable lineups. But trust us, the wait is worth it for a taste of nostalgia and comfort.

4. Viaggio

Viaggio occupies that enviable Dundas West sweet spot where historic bones meet a beautifully restless kitchen. Owners Jon Vettraino and Jason Romanoff eschew rote nostalgia for a menu of intellectual detours: hand-rolled Pici paired with duck ragu and saffron butter, or Casoncelli brightened by marsala-poached prunes and pickled mushrooms. It is Italian fare reimagined through a modern Canadian lens, where even a classic Cacio e Pepe is emboldened by ’nduja. The journey culminates in the Tiramisu Pancake — a soufflé-like marvel requiring a twenty-minute commitment —proving that at Viaggio, the most rewarding path is the one that takes its time. 1727 Dundas St. W.

3. Famiglia Baldassarre

An Italian restaurant that opens only for lunch? You heard right! Famiglia Baldassarre draws crowds eager to savour its daily rotating menu, featuring specialties like La Carbonara di Alberigo and Cacio e Pepe. Starting in a College Street basement in 2010, Baldassarre initially supplied handmade fresh pasta to top Toronto restaurants. In 2017, the operation moved to Geary Ave., opening to the public as a wholesaler, retail shop and dine-in ‘factory’ a few days a week, sharing their passion for authentic Italian cuisine with the community.

2. Enoteca Sociale

You had us at burrata! Enoteca Sociale in Little Portugal is a west-end treasure that’s been slinging housemade pasta and fine wines for over a decade. Under the skillful hands of Chef Kyle Rindinella, the menu celebrates traditional Roman cuisine with a fresh, Ontario twist. Dive into the Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe — simple but downright addictive with its Pecorino Romano and black pepper. For mains, don’t miss the tender tagliata di pollo and juicy pork eye—just make sure to leave room for dessert.

1. Giulietta

While Rob Rossi’s Michelin-starred Guilia often steals the spotlight (and for good reason—hello, yum!), his other Italian restaurant, Giulietta, located in Dufferin Grove, deserves a closer look. Launched in 2018, Giulietta has quickly won over Toronto foodies with its authentic Italian fare. The chef’s bar is the crown jewel, placing diners right in the heart of the action. “Cooking is all about entertaining,” Rossi says. He and partner David Minicucci serve up clean, simple, and addictive dishes. Pasta lovers will revel in Tonnarelli, a Roman classic with kampot black pepper and pecorino. And don’t overlook the showstopper: the $125 bistecca all Fiorentina a bone-in striploin seasoned with rosemary, garlic, and sea salt—truly a standout in Toronto.