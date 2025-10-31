Toronto trick-or-treaters are obsessed with these Halloween sweets in 2025

If you’re scrambling for last-minute Halloween candy in Toronto, don’t panic — we’ve got you covered. Sunset hits right around 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 this year, which is about when the doorbells start ringing across the city, with candy demand peaking just after that. Last year, the busiest window for sweet-tooth orders was around 6:45 p.m., according to new national ordering data from DoorDash. Here’s a quick guide to crowd-pleasing picks built from last October’s most-ordered candies, sips and Halloween essentials from the delivery platform (so you don’t have to overthink the candy bowl!)

The candy that wins the night (buy these first)

Based on national 2024 ordering patterns, plus early-October 2025 trends, these are the top candy picks that will likely disappear from your bowl first:

Nerds Gummy Clusters (Canada’s No. 1 last year; this will likely be a fave this year, too) Twix King Sized Bars (this is a fast-rising fave this year) Huer Sour Rainbow Streamers (think chewy, fruit-flavoured gummy candy in the shape of sour rainbow belts, covered in a sour sugar coating) Nestle Bulk Candy (Kit Kat, Aero, Smarties and Coffee Crisp; because why choose just one?) Cadbury Milk Chocolate Bars (another 2025 climber) Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (an early Halloween 2025 fave) Kit Kat Four-Finger Bars (each bar has four fingers to break off and enjoy) Blue Raspberry Livewires (imagine a delicious blue raspberry exterior with a melt-in-your-mouth creme filling) Snickers Peanut Milk Chocolate Bars (this seems to be a yearly fav) Hershey’s Cookies & Cream Bars (no explanation needed, these are just the best)

Canadians aren’t ordering just candy; they’re also grabbing ghoulish essentials (perfect for last-minute costume fixes). The most-ordered beauty products last October were:

Eyeliner pencils and black mascara (so, perfect for cat noses and spider whiskers).

Theatrical blood and black lipstick (for eerie vamp looks).

Black stick makeup (fast fill-in for dramatic eye or lip effects).

Toronto specifically leaned on primer as the get-ready essential (handy for doing face paint on the fly), while those in Montreal ordered facial cleansing wipes more so than any other beauty product.

When it comes to alcoholic beverages, each city has its own preference. Last year, Toronto and Calgary opted for wine, Vancouver preferred beer and Edmonton chose vodka!

If trick-or-treating isn’t your thing, consider watching a World Series game, checking out a haunted restaurant or grabbing a delicious Halloween cocktail at one of these spooktacular spots!