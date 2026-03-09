Toronto thinks Drake was just spotted at this luxury steak house

Torontonians are buzzing over a possible celeb sighting at The Butcher Chef. An Insta reel posted last Thursday has people speculating that Drake was dining at the upscale steakhouse on Harbour St!

“POV: Fine dining, great company and Drake sitting across the table,” a diner at the restaurant wrote. The clip shows a group of friends eating, and when one woman moves her head, we see someone seated to the left of the frame who’s a dead ringer for the rapper.

No confirmation, but some commenters say he was there with Toronto rapper Chromazz (aka Janessa Melina Mendez) and her mother. The Toronto-based Ecuadorian-Canadian rapper has released a few singles in recent months, including her latest, “Rocket,” in February, so maybe they were celebrating her active release stretch.

As for Drake, he’s spent months teasing his next solo album, Iceman, which is expected at some point this year.

The Butcher Chef is a luxury steakhouse across from Scotiabank Arena, known for high-end beef, seafood and a tasting-menu service. We don’t know what Drake ordered, but the menu is luxe, with dishes like wagyu carpaccio, steak tartare with caviar, wild striped bass ceviche, and a towering seafood platter loaded with oysters, whole lobster, shrimp, king crab and more, along with sides like golden fries cooked in beef fat, potato and leek au gratin and a caviar blooming onion!

Food aside, the clip turned a regular dinner into gossip fodder:

“Is that actually drake lol,” one user asked, while another joked, “Your friend moved her head over like she was tryna show off a Rolls Royce badge.”

Others joked about how pricey the restaurant was: “Grab a mortgage before you go. 10/10 though.”

The Butcher Chef is located at 8 Harbour St.