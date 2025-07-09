Toronto restaurant receives surprise visit from Oscar-nominated Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg is visiting Toronto this week, and he and his family made a pit stop at one of Toronto’s tastiest contemporary Indian cuisine spots. The actor, who’s most known for starring as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film The Social Network, made a surprise visit to Curryish Tavern.

“Thank you for dining with us Jesse Eisenberg,” owner Miheer Shete wrote in his Insta story on Tuesday.

Shete told blogTO that he received a reservation from the concierge at Eisenberg’s hotel as the actor and his group were apparently in the mood for some Indian food.

Eisenberg later showed up with his wife, daughter, and a friend, and they were super friendly with the restaurant staff and other diners (they even stopped for a few photos!)

The group ordered the restaurant’s house-made cheese curd samosa, asparagus salad, green tomato butter chicken, coconut-stuffed branzino, dosa and coconut cardamom pudding for dessert.

We don’t know why Eisenberg is in town (perhaps shooting extra scenes for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t 3?), but apparently, the food was so good that the group promised to visit again the next time they’re in town!

“They were so amazing, gracious, and down-to-earth people,” Miheer told the publication.

Curryish Tavern is nestled at 783 Queen St. W. Now’s the perfect time to check the restaurant out as it’s part of Summerlicious 2025!

From July 4 to July 20, more than 220 local restaurants are participating in Summerlicious, so foodies can enjoy three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at a range of reasonable price points.

If you head to Curryish Tavern, for an appetizer, perhaps try the spiced watermelon pani puri, with chicken biryani as the main dish and peach tender coconut pudding for dessert!

Click here for the restaurant’s full Summerlicious menu.

