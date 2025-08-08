Toronto ranks among the top cities in North America for the best BBQ and here is our top spot

Toronto is making a name for itself on the BBQ map. According to a new report, Toronto ranks eighth overall in BBQ popularity across the continent, placing it ahead of San Diego, St. Louis and even San Antonio, Texas!

For the Betway report, researchers analyzed 25 cities across the U.S. and Canada, looking at the number of BBQ vendors, the percentage of highly rated BBQ joints, festival offerings and search interests to discover the top spots for barbecue lovers.

Toronto boasts 121 BBQ vendors citywide, 49 of which are top-rated (4.5 stars or above), as well as three annual BBQ festivals. The city also sees a monthly search volume of 30 BBQ-related terms, showing that Torontonians have a steady appetite for smoked and grilled fare!

The only other Canadian city to make the top 25 was Calgary, ranked 20th, with a popularity percentage of 46.5.

Las Vegas may be experiencing a slump in tourism, partly due to Canadians opting for staycations as a result of the U.S. political climate, but it topped the list with a perfect BBQ popularity score of 100, thanks to its high concentration of top-rated BBQ joints and BBQ-themed festivals. Austin, Texas, home of the legendary Franklin Barbecue, came in second with a score of 94.2, followed by Birmingham, Alabama, and BBQ giants like Memphis and Houston!

Still, Toronto stood out among other major American BBQ heavyweights like Chicago, San Diego, and Charlotte with a BBQ popularity score of 59.7 per cent (just below Chicago’s 60.9 per cent). You can see the full list here.

According to the study, the highest-rated BBQ restaurant in Toronto is The Carbon Bar (99 Queen St E), which serves up Southern-inspired fare and craft cocktails surrounded by purple velvet banquettes and colourful pop art lining the walls. But there are many other spots you can get your grill fix! Check out these six finger-licking barbecue joints across Toronto, whether you’re craving a rack of ribs smothered in sauce or slow-cooked perfection.