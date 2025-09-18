Michelin will unveil the best restaurants in Toronto tonight at exclusive event

Tonight, the Michelin Guide Toronto & Region will be announced at The Liberty Grand, featuring prominent chefs and unveiling restaurants awarded Michelin Stars and distinctions. For the second time, the guide includes selections beyond Toronto, showcasing the region’s diverse culinary scene.

Inspectors award Michelin Stars – One, Two or Three – to unparalleled cuisine. According to Michelin, the guide will also bestow Bib Gourmand ratings on restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices as well as Michelin Green Star to restaurants involved in sustainable gastronomy.

The Michelin Guide was first created in 1900, and currently covers 35 countries and more than 3,000 Michelin-starred restaurants.

Toronto was featured in the Michelin Guide for the first time in 2022, the first Canadian city to make the cut and Vancouver joined the guide shortly after.

That year, 74 Toronto restaurants received recognition, receiving 27 different styles, with Sushi Masaki Saito in Yorkville earning two Michelin stars, and 17 others making it to the Bib Gourmand list.

At the evening’s event, all the Toronto chefs that receive stars will be presented with a special jacket to commemorate the occasion. Those restaurants that get a Bib Gourmand will receive a placard.

According to Michelin, the guide’s historical methodology includes five universal criteria that it follows for every guide including Toronto, as follows: 1) quality products; 2) the mastery of flavours; 3) the mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the personality of the chef in the cuisine; 5) consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

Inspectors began visiting Toronto restaurants earlier this year and continued for several months to come up with the star-worthy spots that will be honoured at tonight’s event.

Toronto’s Michelin Guide already includes great spots like Sushi Masaki Saito, Edulis, Don Alfonso 1890 and Alo. But there are still plenty of amazing places in the city that are sure to make the list