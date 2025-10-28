Toronto is obsessed with Desi burgers — here’s where to try them

Toronto’s love affair with Desi flavours runs deep — from the city’s first Little India on Gerrard Street to new-wave chefs reimagining comfort food with a South Asian twist. “Desi” refers to people and cultures from the Indian subcontinent, and in Toronto, that influence shows up everywhere — even between burger buns.

Roncy’s late-night fix

You could walk past the Tummy Section without noticing its simple storefront. Inside, chicken gets a crunchy Kurkure-snack coating, Maharaja versions stack flavour and heat, and the veggie burger is one you’ll want to text about. The kitchen stays open until 4 a.m., with momos and garlic noodles ready for any midnight cravings. 2200 Dundas St. W.

Little Italy gets spicy

Upstairs at Little Italy’s Monarch Tavern, Bindi’s Burgers carves its own lane with halal lamb and beef patties seasoned with northern Indian spices. Cooked Oklahoma style, pressed with

onions and finished with mint, cilantro and tomato relish, pair your burger with a creamy mango lassiand soak in the late-night bar vibes. 12 Clinton St.

Buns on Bloor

Chef Nalin grew up in New Delhi and has long been fascinated by the flavours of Indian street food. At Gully, that comes through in crispy tandoori chicken sandwiches, Mumbai Railway Vada Pav and aloo tikki patties stacked with chutneys and pickled onions. Every burger is served with masala fries, a hand-held taste of Indian streets. 521 Bloor St. W.

Desi Burger

When he was just 18, Abdul-Rehman “Sonu” Saleem took over his family’s 30-year-old Pakistani burger spot in Little India — a neighbourhood institution known for its delicious messy burgers. Now 23, Sonu’s kept the ghee sizzling and the chutney recipes secret, blending family tradition with a Gen Z vibe. His parents started Desi Burger to bring Karachi-style street flavour to Toronto, and today, that legacy lives on. The extensive menu includes favourites like the crispy chicken shami burger and the aloo chicken patty stacked with mint chutney and spice. Open late, glowing with twinkle lights, Desi Burger is proof that some Toronto classics only get better with the next generation behind the grill.