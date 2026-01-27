Toronto is getting a new summer festival celebrating meat and drink

Toronto’s packed summer festival calendar is getting a hot and smoky new addition. This July, Brewery & the Beast, a popular celebration of live-fire cooking, chef-driven cuisine, and craft beverages from out west, makes its Toronto debut. Think all-you-can-enjoy food, drink, and music in the city’s west end.

The festival lands on July 26, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Henderson Brewing on Sterling Road. First launched in Victoria, B.C., in 2012, Brewery & the Beast has become a beloved summer event in Vancouver and Calgary, where it regularly sells out. N

At its core, Brewery & the Beast is built around a simple premise: gather top chefs, give them live fire, great ingredients, and creative freedom, and let guests roam, eat, and drink as much as they like for a single ticket price.

But it does come at a steep price. Toronto tickets are priced at $149.95 plus HST, with all food and beverages included.

The Toronto edition features a mix of fine dining, neighbourhood favourites, and chef-driven institutions. Confirmed participants include Alder, Antler, DaiLo, Enoteca Sociale, GEORGE Restaurant, Canoe, Cherry Street BBQ, Piano Piano, Pizzeria Libretto, Little Sister, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, and Bar Mordecai, among many others.

Several well-known steakhouse and grill-focused restaurants are also on board, including Black and Blue Steakhouse, Iron Cow Public House, and South Fire.

Each chef will prepare a signature dish cooked over live fire, with menus expected to have a wide range of style united by a focus on meat and seafood.

On the drinks side, guests can expect craft beer, cocktails, wine, hard teas, seltzers, and zero-proof options, as well as live DJ sets throughout the afternoon.

According to organizers, 100 percent of the proteins served at the event are sourced from Canadian farms and ranches, with an emphasis on ethical and responsible practices. Sustainability extends beyond the plate as well: food is served on reusable wooden b

Founder Scott Gurney originally drew inspiration from Southern U.S. barbecue festivals, imagining a Canadian version that could highlight regional ingredients, global influences, and the social experience of eating together outdoors. Since its debut, Brewery & the Beast has grown steadily, drawing more than 60,000 attendees across Western Canada.