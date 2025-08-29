Toronto celebrity chefs Rob Rossi and Craig Harding are hosting a cooking show across Italy

Two of Canada’s favourite chefs are teaming up once again with the launch of a new series. This September, catch Chefs Rob Rossi and Craig Harding on Cooking Italy as the duo travels to often overlooked regions of Italy!

The 10-episode journey follows the chefs across some of Italy’s most scenic landscapes, as they put a modern spin on decades-old culinary traditions using the freshest local ingredients.

In Cagliari, they sample delicious small plates and curated wines before preparing a Sardinian-inspired feast that features Chef Rob’s signature lorighitta pasta!

While in Naples, the chefs explore local markets and create dishes like clam pasta and a vibrant tomato salad with buffalo mozzarella. Before leaving, they throw a massive cookout on a fig farm, serving fried pecorino with roasted grapes and figs, a T-bone steak and skewers of local sausage wrapped in bay leaves.

In Tuscany, the chefs wander through gorgeous vineyard vistas, so you know the cinematography will be amazing! Watch as the two visit a beloved local restaurant run by a mother and her son, roast huge dry-aged steaks, sample local cheeses and grill fresh fish caught by the seaside.

The series ends in Rome, where the chefs wind down with a stroll through the ancient neighbourhood of Testaccio. They stop at pastry shops and markets to gather local ingredients, then host a rooftop patio party that pays tribute to classic Roman pasta traditions!

The two best friends have strong ties to Toronto. Rob Rossi co-owns and heads restaurants like Giulietta and Michelin-starred Osteria Giulia. Chef Craig is the chef and owner of La Palma in Dundas West, Constantine (inside The Anndore House hotel) and previously Campagnolo. He has also been featured on several cooking series, including Food Network’s Chef in Your Ear, as well as Opening Canada, Opening Spain and Opening Italy.

The chefs also co-produced The Chef’s Bar on TLN, so viewers can expect just as much cooking chemistry in this new series!

Cooking Italy premieres on Sept. 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. on TLN.