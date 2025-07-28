TikTok’s coolest French chef is giving away fancy cheese boards on Queen West

On August 8, celebrated Canadian chef Laurent Dagenais is bringing European flair to Toronto in the form of a one-day pop-up.

Inspired by the iconic European “wine windows,” chef Laurent’s La Petite Fenêtre Boursin invites guests to enjoy a spontaneous moment of indulgence and connection, showcasing the bold flavours of Boursin cheese through chef-curated charcuterie boards.

“I wanted to create something that felt indulgent but totally unpretentious—like you’re sharing a board with your best friends in the south of France,” says chef Laurent, a native of Montreal, Quebec. “The idea behind this event is to inspire people to come together. Good food and meaningful gatherings aren’t just for the holidays.”

Each board will be themed around a flavour profile: fig and balsamic, garlic and fine herbs, shallot and chive and basil and chive.

Chef Laurent Dagenais is one of Canada’s most-watched cooks online, known for his laidback style, wicked knife skills and deep love of home cooking. After training at a culinary trade school near Montreal and working in esteemed restaurants like Araxi in Whistler, Dagenais left the pressure of professional kitchens behind and began filming videos with his partner, Amandine Francoeur, from their apartment in Montreal’s Rosemont neighbourhood.

Since launching his TikTok in 2021 with a video about gravlax that went unexpectedly viral, Dagenais has built a combined following of nearly three million across platforms. He’s now the author of a bestselling French-language cookbook, Toujours Faim (Always Hungry, in English), and just opened his first restaurant, Limousine, in Montreal.

The pop-up will be held at 730 Queen Street West on August 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., or while supplies last.