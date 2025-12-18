This Toronto restaurant was just named one of the best Caribbean spots in the world

Toronto’s Caribbean food scene is having a well-deserved moment. Miss Likklemore’s, the popular Parkdale restaurant led by owner and chef Lonie Murdock, has been named among Best Dressed Plate’s 2025 Caribbean Culinary Impact Honorees, earning a spot in the Best Caribbean Restaurant (Canada) category.

The honour places Miss Likklemore’s alongside standout Caribbean restaurants across Canada, the Caribbean, the UK and the U.S., regions Best Dressed Plate says continue to shine when it comes to elevating Caribbean food on a global stage.

Following the announcement, Murdock shared a heartfelt response that captured exactly why her restaurant resonates so deeply with the community, noting that it’s a “culmination of history & heritage” and every bite of Caribbean food she’s ever had the pleasure of eating.

“From carry out to fine dining. From my grandmothers home to the meals I’ve shared with friends. This is an extension of all of us, the entire diaspora coming together to show the world the beauty and bounty of the West Indies,” she added, thanking her customers and the chefs and restaurants inspiring the community every day.

As highlighted by the award, Miss Likklemore’s began as a pandemic pop-up and has grown into one of the city’s premier destinations for upscale Caribbean dining, offering elevated interpretations of Caribbean family recipes that prove the cuisine has always deserved the spotlight.

The restaurant serves amazing dishes like Jamaican sweet potato mash, creamy coconut rice and curry goat arancini, but the menu item that everyone’s talking about is Miss Likklemore’s’ slow-braised oxtail, served with spinners, butter beans, and scallion slaw. It’s described as “sticky, rich, and impossibly tender,” and is the kind of dish that keeps diners coming back for more (sometimes before they’ve even finished their first visit!)

The award also spotlights the restaurant’s atmosphere, describing it as a space where the Caribbean diaspora is praised through design. The dining room blends rustic foundations with luxurious accents (think layered textures and subtle heirloom touches).

“The warm tones is a refreshing welcome from the usual bright color pantone that has defined the Caribbean,” the award states.

The Best Dressed Plate Caribbean Culinary Impact Awards celebrate individuals and businesses shaping the future of Caribbean cuisine across multiple regions. Honourees are selected based on their commitment to preserving culinary traditions, pushing boundaries, and making a meaningful impact within the past year.

Miss Likklemore’s is located at 433 King St W.