This Toronto hot dog was just named one of the craziest stadium dogs in North America

We already know Jays fans can find some of the most unusual (yet tasty) eats at Rogers Centre, and now one ballpark staple is getting some wider attention. In a recent year-end Instagram recap highlighting some of the wildest hot dogs of 2025, the Toronto Blue Jays’ signature poutine hot dog landed among the craziest!

Stadium Eats is an in-stadium food delivery platform that posts a running feed of the most over-the-top stadium munchies, and this roundup spans everything from Godzilla dogs loaded with beef chilli to literal hot dog towers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stadium Eats (@stadiumeats)

At Rogers Centre, the poutine hot dog is a classic Schneiders frank loaded with hash brown potatoes, cheese curds and gravy. The Canadian-inspired dog costs about $9.99 and is typically available in sections 109, 209, 215, 220, 228, 233, 514, 520, 523, 529 and 533. If poutine isn’t your thing, the stadium also offers Hot Maple & Bacon hot dogs, Cubano hot dogs, kosher hot dogs and footlong hot dogs (veggie dogs and gluten-free dogs are also great picks).

Looking at the rest of the list, the hot dog roundup seems like less of a food category and more of a food dare! The Seattle Mariners’ “The Godzilla” Dog is loaded with beef chilli, pickled peppers and a bunch of other gooey, messy items. The Miami Marlins’ Hot Dog Tower is an entire table’s worth of corn dogs/sausages in one order.

The Baltimore Orioles’ Crab Mac & Cheese Dog is topped with the delicious pasta and jumbo lump crab meat. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Pigskin Dog is all about smoked pulled pork on a bacon-buttered New England bun. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 16-inch Loaded Cheddar Sausage Dog is topped with cheese, corn relish and tortilla strips.

The Indianapolis Colts’ footlong Blue Corn Dog is lightly coated in honey, while the Cleveland Guardians’ Slider Dog is topped with mac n cheese, smoky bacon and cereal (yup, it’s Fruit Loops). The Chicago Cubs’ Deep Dish Hot Dog also made the list; although it isn’t available anymore at the stadium, it was included as a sort of throwback oddity.

Not in a hot dog mood? Each season, Jays chefs concoct new items and returning faves at Rogers Centre (cotton candy fries, anyone?).