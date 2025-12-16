This Toronto cafe’s holiday latte is so extra it comes topped with 24K gold

It’s the time of year to linger over a giant hot cup of cocoa or your favourite coffee comfort, so why not go all out and add a bit of shimmer to your festive treats? If your holiday vibe is all about indulgence and being just a little bit over-the-top, this Toronto coffee shop’s golden lattes and luxe festive desserts might just be your new obsession.

Goldstruck Coffee has rolled out a festive dessert collection alongside its now-viral 24K Gold Latte. The holiday menu is available for a limited time and goes all in on festive drama, creating the perfect remedy for the winter chill and December coffee dates.

The star of the holiday lineup is the 24K Gold Latte! The magical drink is topped with edible gold leaf and literally glows as you stir it. The sips are so “unapologetically indulgent” that foodies are calling it “Christmas wrapped in gold.”

And the gold theme doesn’t stop at the cup. Goldstruck’s Holiday Boutique Desserts look more like shiny ornaments than pastries, with glossy finishes and Christmassy jewel-toned colours. One standout is the Golden Bean dessert, which is said to have a satisfying crunch and a layered interior (so you’ll want to admire it before digging in!)

The café has also introduced several seasonal mousse-style desserts in rich holiday hues, each presented on sleek red platforms that match the glowing winter aesthetic.

And why stop at sipping hot chocolate when you can enjoy the cup, too? Goldstruck’s hot chocolate is served in an edible cup and topped with roasted marshmallows, so basically it’s the most festive dessert and drink rolled into one! This one’s also seasonal but available by request only, so it’s worth asking in-store if you’re hoping to try it before the holidays wrap up.

Goldstruck’s holiday menu is available at its Toronto cafés: 130 Cumberland St. |133 Richmond St. W. | 25 Carlton St.