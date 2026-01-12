This Toronto bakery is serving the viral Dubai chewy balls everyone’s obsessing over

Dubai chocolates are yesterday’s news; the latest dessert trend is Dubai Chewy Balls! Scroll through your Insta feed, and you’ll likely spot videos of cocoa-dusted, pistachio-stuffed treats getting pulled apart for maximum stretch. These sticky, marshmallow-wrapped chewy balls (built around pistachio cream and crunchy kataifi) are going viral in South Korea, and they’ve now hit Toronto.

Kream Toronto is serving the same chocolatey-chewy texture, made with freshly ground 100% pistachio paste and shredded, crispy pastry!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖪𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗆 (@kream_toronto)

If you’re wondering what sets these apart from the viral Dubai-chocolate trend, it’s all about texture. The centre is rich and nutty thanks to the pistachio paste, while the kataifi adds a crisp bite that keeps each pull-apart moment from tasting flat.

If you want to try more than one flavour, Kream also sells a Dubai Chewy Ball gift set online, with four pieces and mix-and-match options. Choose from Chocolate, Matcha, Injeolmi or Mugwort (or just go all-in and sample all four flavours at once!)

And if you’re making the trip anyway (and the type who likes your dessert and caffeine in the same cup), pair your dessert balls with a Tiramisu Latte! It’s basically a coffee and dessert in one (think real tiramisu served on top of a latte).

The café’s menu is built around Korean dessert trends and high-quality ingredients imported from Korea, as well as Ontario farm cream as part of its signature whipped-cream approach. They’ve also kicked off the month with a new menu that includes red velvet cake and a buy two, get one free special on the Dubai Chewy Balls!

Kream now has three locations: The OG downtown shop near Wellesley and Yonge (536 Yonge St), a Scarborough branch (3290 Midland Ave), and a two-story cafe with a patio in Richmond Hill (10039 Yonge St).