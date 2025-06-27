This is the only Toronto ice cream shop to make the list of the world’s best

Toronto, it’s officially ice cream season and one local shop just got international recognition for doing it right.

Ed’s Real Scoop has been named to Taste Atlas’s list of the 100 most iconic ice cream flavours in the world. The flavour that earned them the nod? Burnt Marshmallow. It’s exactly what it sounds like—smoky, sweet, and tastes like the golden-brown top of a campfire marshmallow. And it’s the only entry from Toronto to make the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

Taste Atlas is a global food guide that celebrates traditional and locally beloved dishes from around the world. Their rankings are based on user ratings, critic reviews and expert input. The ice cream list features some wild and wonderful scoops from across the globe, including ricotta and pear from Florence, spaghetti Eis (a vanilla ice cream designed to look like spaghetti) from Mannheim, Germany, corn ice cream from Lares, Puerto Rico, and salted egg yolk from Singapore. Other Canadian entries came from Vancouver, Cavendish and Montreal, but Ed’s is holding it down for Toronto.

Founded in 2000 by Ed Francis, Ed’s Real Scoop started with one shop in the Beach and now has additional locations in Leslieville, Roncesvalles and Mimico. Known for its small-batch approach and real ingredients, Ed’s rotates flavours seasonally like its Stout ice cream, available for St. Patrick’s Day and Bailey’s and Cream available during the Christmas season.

Whether you’re a lover of classic flavours or more adventurous scoops, Ed’s continues to be a local go-to. And now, with some international recognition behind it, you’ve got one more reason to stop in this summer.