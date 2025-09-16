This GTA chef is heading to Milan to represent Canada at prestigious young chef competition

Pickering-born chef Victoria Rinsma is about to put Canadian cuisine on the global stage. The young sous chef at Oakville’s Michelin-recognized Hexagon will represent Canada this October at the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition Grand Finale in Milan, one of the world’s most prestigious showcases for emerging culinary talent.

Rinsma’s path to Milan has been shaped by her roots. “I grew up in Pickering, surrounded by comforting, traditional dishes, many of which were made by my grandmother,” she says. “She’s from Newfoundland and her cooking sparked my early interest in food and laid the foundation for my culinary journey.” One dish in particular left a mark. “One of my most vivid food memories is my grandmother’s split pea soup. It was a staple in our home and represents the warmth and tradition that first drew me to the kitchen.”

By high school, she knew cooking wasn’t just a hobby — it was her calling. “I decided I wanted to cook when I was starting high school, but since that moment, it has consumed me,” she says. “The more time I spent in the kitchen, experimenting, learning, and sharing meals, the more I knew this was the path I wanted to follow. Cooking became a way to express myself and connect with others. I love telling stories through food.”

She studied Culinary Skills at Durham College, worked her way through Bistro ’67 under chef Raul Sojo, spent a year in Ireland, and even did a stint as a private chef before landing at Hexagon in 2018. Starting as a cook, she rose to now sous chef, working alongside Hexagon executive chef Rafael Covarrubias — himself a past Canadian champion of the same competition.

“Now getting to live the dream I had of wanting to work there, I get to experience the day-to-day of being part of a team that pushes for excellence, sourcing the best ingredients, refining technique and creating memorable dishes for our guests,” she says.

Her winning dish, Across the Sea and Home Again, is steeped in memory while showcasing contemporary technique.

“The dish is really a personal story. The chawanmushi made with smoked ham hock is my homage to my grandmother’s split pea soup, a dish that connects me to the connection I have with the East Coast from her upbringing. It truly is the beginning of my story,” Rinsma explains. “I’ve also layered in contemporary elements that reflect my growth as a chef, striped bass with pilpil sauce made from charred chilis, nixtamalized butternut squash, preserved tomatoes, pickled ginger and a side of English peas with cream. It’s a way of bridging the comfort of home with the techniques and ingredients I’ve embraced in my

career.”

Winning the Canadian title was “completely surreal,” she says. “Competing alongside nine other talented chefs was both inspiring and humbling. To be judged by chefs like Normand Laprise, Jason Bangerter and Nuit Regular was a privilege, and winning the Canadian title is a huge honour.”

Now, with Hexagon executive chef Covarrubias as her mentor, Rinsma is refining her dish to wow judges on the world stage. “With Rafa’s mentorship, I’ll be refining and perfecting every element of my dish. The focus is on precision, balance and making sure the story of the dish resonates on a global stage.”

For Rinsma, the competition is about more than accolades. “Just that I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” she says. “The San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition is more than a competition, it’s a platform to learn, connect with other chefs, build on what I’ve already learned and innovate in the kitchen. I’m honoured to represent Canada in Milan and excited for what’s ahead.”