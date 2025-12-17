These three new restaurants are taking over Toronto’s Waterworks Food Hall

Toronto’s food-hall scene just got a fresh hit of gastronomic creativity! In the heart of King West, Waterworks Food Hall has announced three new culinary artisans joining its roster: Bello Pizza, Darna Middle Eastern Kitchen and Union Chicken.

Since its launch in the summer of 2024, Waterworks has curated a mix of globally inspired food concepts alongside multiple bars, outdoor patios, and flexible event spaces (all under one roof), making it a go-to for both office crowds and weekend wanderers.

Here’s what we know about the new additions!

Bello Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterworks Food Hall (@waterworksto)

The same inventive energy that transformed a backyard pandemic experiment in Bloor West Village into one of Collingwood’s most beloved restaurants can now be found at Waterworks. Expect slow-fermented dough, thoughtful sourcing and inventive takes on Italian comfort. Try the Spicy Goat pizza (finished with Calabrian chilli and hot honey), or Super Dave-Ola, topped with taggiasca olives.

Darna Middle Eastern Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darna Toronto (@darnatoronto)

Darna’s modern take on Middle Eastern cuisine fits seamlessly into the hall’s vibrant mix. With roots in Roncesvalles and Leaside, the kitchen is known for vibrant mezze, house-made sauces and charcoal-grilled meats that capture the warmth and generosity of home cooking (so, perfect eats for sharing with friends over drinks!) Expect bold flavours and bright textures, from grilled kebabs and hummus to rich dips and spice-kissed vegetable plates.

Union Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Chicken (@union.chicken)

Looking ahead to early 2026 (but well worth the wait), Union Chicken is gearing up to bring its signature take on buttermilk fried chicken to Waterworks. The restaurant is all about premium, ethically sourced poultry and nostalgic comfort hits, and it’s earned a loyal following for sandwiches, triple-cooked fries and chicken-and-waffles plates. Try their O.G. plate: crispy fried chicken nestled in black pepper gravy, hot sauce and maple honey!

Waterworks Food Hall was once a City of Toronto machine shop, but now functions as a communal culinary destination that’s all about familiar faves and fresh perspectives. More than 15 artisans operate under its roof, alongside bars, patios and event spaces totalling over 12,000 square feet. Its main entrance is at 50 Brant St (with a hidden courtyard entrance at 499 Richmond St W).

In addition to Waterworks’ new culinary artisans, check out our ultimate guide to eating your way through the Food Hall!