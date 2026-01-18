There’s a secret fish market hiding inside this Toronto shawarma shop

Ghadir Meat & Restaurant has built a loyal following around its full-service meat-market-and-restaurant serving classic Lebanese and Middle Eastern faves, but there’s a whole other reason to pull up: a “hidden” fish market tucked toward the back of the space!

If you typically only order a shawarma and bounce, you might miss the sizable seafood section behind the usual restaurant-and-market setup. According to one local influencer, it’s one of the freshest seafood spots in the city, with everything made to order.

“@ghadirmeatandrestaurant is famous for their shawarmas, but did you know they also have a hidden fish market? Everything is insanely fresh and made to order. Honestly one of the best fish spots out there, so if you’re in the area definitely check it out.”

On the seafood side, try signature dishes like the BBQ tilapia fillet and salmon plates, served with your choice of three sides (choose from hummus, baba ghanouj, fries, rice, batata hara, mixed veggies or baked potato). Or dig into the jumbo tiger shrimp skewers and fried dynamite shrimp if you’re craving something extra snackable!

Get your fish grilled or fried: the grilled version is cooked over charcoal for maximum flavour, while the fried fish comes out extra crispy on the outside, enhanced with secret seasoning. You can also order raw fish, like sea bream, sea bass or red mullet, or go for cleaned fish like porgy or yellowtail.

If seafood isn’t your thing, opt for classics like the viral sujuk shawarma wrap (it’s spicy and available on a bun, pita bread or saj bread), charcoal-grilled chicken, or something a bit more exotic, like shawarma sujuk poutine, made with crispy fries and topped with Quebec cheese curds, sujuk and gravy.

For dessert, dig into the kunafa: it’s a sweet pastry filled with melted cheese!

Ghadir Meat & Restaurant (including the fish market/restaurant) is located at 1848 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough.