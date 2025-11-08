There’s a hot chocolate trail near Toronto with more than 50 flavours to try this winter

If your winter plans involve mittens, fairy lights, and an alarming amount of whipped cream, listen up: Niagara Falls is about to become your new cocoa playground. The Hot Chocolate Trail is back from November 28 to February 1, with 30 stops and over 50 decadent flavours to sip your way through. Think of it as a very delicious excuse to embrace the abysmal winter weather instead of hiding from it.

And this isn’t your basic milk chocolate situation. We’re talking inventive twists, boozy versions and everything in between at cafés, restaurants and attractions across Niagara. Stop by Beavertails Niagara Falls, D Spot Dessert Café, Ruby Tuesday’s, Hershey’s Chocolate World, or even Wayne Gretzky Estates out in wine country. Some spots are serving kid-sized mugs, while others are sneaking a little adult-friendly kick into your cup.

The free Hot Chocolate Trail Map is your guide. Download it from the Niagara Falls Tourism site, get it sent to your phone, and start exploring. Each stop features its own signature drink, with pricing listed in the map.

There’s also a contest: buy a featured hot chocolate, scan the location’s QR code and you’ll be entered to win prizes. The more cups you try, the better your odds.

Long before we were clutching peppermint mochas on Queen Street or sipping spiked cocoa at the cottage, hot chocolate had a much more interesting past. The ancient Mayans were the first to drink it — a frothy, unsweetened mix of cacao, water and spices meant for rituals, not cozy nights in. Europeans later got a hold of it, added sugar and milk and turned it into the silky, sweet comfort drink we now pair with snowy sidewalks and Christmas movies.

The trail runs alongside Niagara’s Winter Festival of Lights (November 15 to January 4), so you can wander among glowing displays with a delicious steaming cup in hand.