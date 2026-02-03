The ultimate Toronto BBQ platters for your Super Bowl watch party

Super Bowl LX lands this Sunday, Feb 8, 2026, so now’s the time to lock in the best platters for your living-room watch party! We know that Super Bowl spread planning can be a sport of its own, so the easiest way to win is to let Toronto’s smokehouses handle the heavy lifting. Here are some of the best BBQ orders in the city to put on your game-day roster!

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherry St Bar-B-Que (@cherrystbbq)

Cherry St. Bar-B-Que is ranked among the best BBQ joints in the world, and for Super Sunday, it’s offering a dedicated pre-order menu with limited features like beef back ribs, jalapeño cheddar sausages, pork belly burnt ends, and smoked lamb, alongside classics like wings, brisket, ribs and pulled pork! If you’re hosting a smaller party, order the Wings & Ribs Platter (serves 4): smoked wings, a rib trio with sides, or the Super Bowl Sampler (serves up to 6): beef back ribs, pork belly burnt ends, smoked wings, spareribs, jalapeño cheddar sausage, BBQ beans, coleslaw and potato salad.

Looking for a massive collab-style spread? The Super Tailgate Feast platter (serves 10) is laden with assorted sandwiches, as well as brisket, sausage, pulled pork, smoked wings, mac & cheese, coleslaw and BBQ beans. And don’t skimp on the BBQ sauces: order Original, Espresso BBQ, Canadiana Gold and/or Maple Whisky! The pre-order cut-off is Thursday, Feb 5, at 4:00 pm. Pick-ups and deliveries will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Super Sunday. Click here for the full Super Bowl menu! 275 Cherry St.

Shop The Carbon Bar x Craig’s Cookies

Shop The Carbon Bar is the direct-to-consumer “baby sister “of Toronto’s iconic The Carbon Bar! If you live in the GTA, you can have their famous protein delivered straight to your doorstep. The protein is frozen and can easily and conveniently be heated up at home, so you’ll get restaurant-quality food in minutes.

For Super Sunday, order the Ultimate Snack Feast (feeds about 4-6): a BBQ slider kit with brioche buns, pulled pork, pulled brisket, pulled chicken, coleslaw, pickles, mayo and multiple BBQ sauces. It also includes a warm dessert finish: 12 frozen classic chocolate chip cookie dough pucks from Craig’s Cookies! Or try the Ultimate Taco Kit (feeds about 5-7): tortillas, roasted jalapeño salsa, chipotle queso, with three pulled proteins (chicken, pork and brisket).

Beach Hill Smokehouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach Hill Smokehouse (@beachhillbbq)

Beach Hill is offering a Super Bowl Pack for pickup over Super Bowl weekend, and it’s designed to cover the whole spread without needing add-ons! Expect two pounds of pork ribs, one pound of brisket, two sausages, 26 smoked chicken wings, four large sides (choose at checkout), and drinks: six cans of beer or 10 cans of pop. If your crew is sauce-happy, you can tack on extra BBQ sauce: 16 oz ($10) or 8 oz ($5). The pack is only available for pickup from Feb 6 to 8. On Sunday, all orders must be picked up before 5 p.m.! Various locations in Toronto, including 620 Yonge St.

SmoQue N’ Bones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy (채운)🍴♡ (@amyeatsdrinks)

SmoQue N’ Bones platters are loaded with classics, with plenty of room for sides! If your meat math is off, they recommend planning about half a pound of meat per guest. Going solo for the Super Bowl? Try the BBQ Sampler for one ($57): half a rack of pork side ribs, half a pound of beef brisket, regular coleslaw and two pieces of cornbread.

If you’ve got a date or a friend over, try the Weekend Party platter (serves two, $80): a full rack of pork side ribs, half a pound of beef brisket, two links of SmoQued sausage, medium coleslaw and two pieces of cornbread. For three to four people, indulge in the Family Feast ($135): one pound of SmoQued chicken wings, a full rack of pork side ribs, half a pound each of pulled pork, beef brisket, SmoQued turkey, medium coleslaw and medium beans.

For a larger group, you can also build your own BBQ Feast with ribs, two BBQ meats, three Southern sides and extra add-ons. Beyond platters, SmoQue N’ Bones has a full menu lineup for topping up your spread, including starters, mac n’ cheese, BBQ mains, Southern sides, sandwiches, desserts, sauces and drinks. 869 Queen St W | 30 Baldwin St.

Barque Smokehouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barque BBQ (@barquebbq)

Barque is a go-to for Southern-style BBQ in Toronto, and for Super Bowl Sunday, it’s running a 2-for-1 full-rack baby back ribs feature: $39 for two full racks, with your choice of Rack O’ Bama sauce, lemon pepper rub or 5-spice honey garlic. If you’re hosting three to five people, try the “Ribs + Snacky Starters” cart: 2-for-1 baby back ribs ($39), smoked chicken wings ($19) or crispy chicken tenders ($19, gluten-free), as well as pimento mac n’ cheese ($15) and smokey dill pickle slaw ($11) or shoestring fries ($10)! 299 Roncesvalles Ave.