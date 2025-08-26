The UK’s famous themed ‘boozy brunch’ events are coming to Toronto

We know that Toronto has a vibrant brunch scene, but the Brits take it to another level. The Brunch Club is the UK’s biggest party brunch brand, and their boozy brunch events are known for flamboyant themes, live music, delicious food and a bit of day drinking. And now, they’re bringing the fun to Toronto.

The Brunch Club will be hosting three themed events in the comings months in Toronto, all taking place between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at One Eyed Jack Restaurant & Bar (287 Richmond St. W.) and include a full brunch spread, four cocktails and loads of entertainment, with prices starting at $79.99 per person.

The Toronto menu features everything from smashburgers and mushroom chicken penne to grilled Atlantic salmon and vegan crispy chicken salad! Drinks include Mango Rum Punch, Melon Ball, Sex on the Beach, Prosecco, and even soft drinks if you’re not into alcohol (each guest receives four drinks; just keep in mind that Ontario licensing laws cap “boozy brunch” drinks at four cocktails within the first hour).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brunch Club (@ukbrunchclub)

On Saturday, Oct. 18, don’t miss the GIMME! GIMME! GIMME! ABBA Boozy Brunch, filled with live performers who’ll transport you back to the golden era of disco! Expect DJs spinning old-school disco classics, ’70s costumes (guests are encouraged to dress for the theme) and sing‑alongs to songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and more.

For a more soulful vibe, check out the R&B Classics Boozy Brunch on Saturday, Nov. 8. Guests will jam to ’90s and ’00s R&B (think early Ciara, Usher, TLC, Missy Elliott and Ja Rule), with DJs spinning all their fav R&B anthems.

Finally, to kick off the Christmas season, there’s a 90s Xmas Boozy Brunch on Saturday, Dec. 6. Imagine a giant ’90s Christmas party filled with festive classics and sing-alongs, like “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Last Christmas,” “Santa Baby” and more cheeky UK holiday flair. Dress code: ’90s fashion with a Sexy Santa twist!

Click here for more information and tickets.