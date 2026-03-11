The New York Times just spotlighted this Mississauga plaza, and the online reaction is intense

Mississauga’s Ridgeway Plaza has long been one of the GTA’s most talked-about food destinations, but it has now officially landed on the global stage. In a recent feature, The New York Times framed the west-end plaza as an unlikely suburban nightlife hub — a place where late-night eats, culinary tourism and neighbourhood tensions all collide in one packed commercial complex.

“Food is bringing thousands of people together to an unexpected place: a plaza west of Toronto. Some fear it’s tearing a neighborhood apart,” the article’s caption reads.

The attention isn’t exactly surprising if you’ve ever tried to find parking there on a weekend. The plaza has grown to about 120 food spots in roughly three years, many of them Middle Eastern and South Asian. The Times highlighted just how unusual the plaza feels for the suburbs: some businesses stay open until 4 a.m., one barbecue spot closes only for a few morning hours, and a Pakistani restaurant recently extended service to 5:30 a.m. during Ramadan. Business reps told the paper the plaza has, for better or worse, already become a tourist destination (hence, the title of the feature, “The Suburb That Won’t Sleep”).

Suburban strip plazas typically support thousands of businesses and jobs, and many have become important cultural gathering places outside the downtown core, especially in communities with large immigrant and racialized populations (the city did an entire study about this).

If nothing else, this tension has lit up local Reddit threads after the article dropped. Many commenters don’t deny that Ridgeway has parking and late-night behaviour problems, but argue that the deeper issue is suburban design:

“The plaza [is] vast, but all the cars, narrow sidewalks, and horrible design make it a chore to wander… This plaza was meant to bring drivers to a massive parking lot with restaurants. It is the Seventh Circle of Hell.”

Others felt the coverage focused too much on broader anxieties and not enough on the actual food culture. As one Redditor questioned, “Why would a US media outlet be interested in coming to Mississauga to publish a story about ‘badly behaved patrons’ of a plaza?” pointing out that the focus on “exploding populations” misses the mark on the city’s actual demographic shifts.