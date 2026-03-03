The best Sunday roast in Toronto that actually lives up to the hype

While the Sunday roast is a British tradition, Toronto has a massive soft spot for this rich and indulgent meal. From Victorian-style pubs in Cabbagetown to chic gastropubs in Yorkville, the city takes its Yorkshire puddings very seriously.

Here’s our round up of some best restaurants serving Sunday roast in Toronto.

The Queen and Beaver Public House

For over a decade, The Queen & Beaver has been the undisputed gold standard for an authentic British pub experience in the downtown core. Tucked into a cozy, converted house at 35 Elm St., the atmosphere is pure “London gastropub,” complete with wood-panelled walls and a hidden rooftop patio. Their Sunday service kicks off at 12 p.m., featuring a prime striploin of beef for $30.50, though they frequently offer a succulent roast lamb for those looking to switch it up.

House on Parliament

House on Parliament located at at 454 Parliament St., is famous for its generously portioned Sunday roast, featuring a massive, melt-in-your-mouth prime rib. A key highlight is the rich gravy and addition of horseradish, which offers a traditional British pub experience. Known for its large, satisfying servings, featuring a massive, melt-in-the-mouth prime rib served in thick, tender slices that eat more like a full steak than a standard roast. Because the servings are famously generous and the quality is top-tier, this $37 plate has become a total obsession for the locals—so much so that the roast frequently sells out well before the evening rush

The Oxley

The Sunday roast at The Oxley is uniquely known for its elevated, authentic British pub style, offering a refined twist on the traditional weekend feast. Located in Yorkville at 121 Yorkville Ave., what sets The Oxley apart from the rest of your more typical roast spots is the choice of protein: a succulent Muscovy duck served with a celeriac and watercress velouté. Priced at $38, the plate also includes a massive Yorkshire pudding and rich gravy that lives up to the restaurant’s reputation for generous, satisfying portions.

The Dorset

If you’re looking for a Sunday Roast that feels a bit more 2026 than “old-school pub,” head over to The Dorset at The Well (457 Wellington St. W.). This spot has quickly become a local favourite for its massive variety — they don’t just do beef, they offer five different protein-heavy options to satisfy everyone in the squad. You can go classic with the rump of beef and horseradish or the leg of lamb with mint sauce, or pivot to the chicken supreme with stuffing or the buttery prime rib. They’ve even got the vegetarians covered with a cauliflower steak served with a savoury mushroom jus. Diners can choose a classic roast a la carte or option for the $60 three-course prix fix, which includes a starter, main roast and dessert.

The Berczy Tavern

At The Berczy Tavern, the Sunday roast stands out for its “Montreal-style” preparation, a 24 hour, multi-step process involving curing, a slow roasting and finishing with mustard (meat is hand-brushed with mustard for a unique flavour), served alongside half-priced wine and martinis all night. Available on Sundays from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Kitchen On Sixth

For a relaxed and budget-friendly Sunday roast, Kitchen on Sixth offers a proper British-style meal at only $24. The highlight is the massive, crispy Yorkshire pudding, often described as one of the best in the city, paired with roast beef or chicken, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables and gravy. The meal is served from 3:45 p.m. to 9p.m., and is only available in limited quantities so making an early reservation is important.