10 stunning Toronto rooftop patios that’ll make you forget you’re still in the city

Take your outdoor dining experience to the next level — literally — on these Toronto rooftop patios. As the city skyline serves as your backdrop, you’ll be treated to not only breathtaking views but also some of the finest food and drink Toronto has to offer. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a cocktail after a long day, enjoy a romantic dinner under the stars, or simply soak in the city’s vibrant atmosphere, these elevated dining spots promise an unforgettable experience. Get ready to indulge in the high life as we take you through ten of the most stunning rooftop patios in Toronto.

1. Baro

This breathtaking space is spread out over four floors and features a pretty all-season rooftop patio, perfect for soaking up the sun and indulging in a delicious menu of Latin American cuisine.

2. Harriet’s Rooftop Bar and Restaurant

Located on top of 1 Hotel Toronto, enjoy sweeping views of the city, at Harriet’s luxurious rooftop space. Decorated with reclaimed and sustainable materials, guests can choose from a menu of light bites, craft cocktails and bottle service.

3. Drake Sky Yard

Featuring a mural by Toronto artist Louise Reimer, the Drake Sky Yard gives off breezy, sophisticated, greenhouse vibes. Open year-round from brunch to late-night cocktail hour, Sky Yard is one of the trendiest rooftops in Toronto, so be sure to make a reservation.

4. Gusto 101

This five-story Italian restaurant has a beautiful rooftop patio with sweeping views of the CN Tower. Diners can enjoy Italian comforts (like that three-blend funghi and truffle pasta or a wood-fired pizza), along with handcrafted drinks.

5. The Queen & Beaver

The Queen & Beaver Public House is one of the most authentic British pubs in Toronto. Set on a quiet side street close to Dundas Square and the theatre district, the Queen and Beaver serves elevated homemade comfort food paired with a wide range of beer, wine and cocktails.

6. Kost

Inspired by the Baja Peninsula, Kost sits on the 44th floor of the entertainment district’s Bisha Hotel. Featuring unparalleled views of both the city skyline and Lake Ontario, plus an infinity pool, Kost is a chic beach getaway serving modern, fresh flavours. Think detox tonic and coconut pancakes.

7. The Porch

This Country-Western themed hotspot is the perfect rooftop for enjoying drinks and apps with your co-workers after a long shift or your friends after a game at the Rogers Centre just a few blocks away. Low prices and Insta-worthy bucket cocktails keep the Porch packed with 20 (and maybe a few 30) somethings all summer long.

8. Hemingway’s Restaurant

This New Zealand-inspired Toronto icon features flavourful twists on familiar pub favourites (think kiwi lamb burger and pavlova for dessert). Hemingway’s mature but casual ambiance includes a retractable awning to keep you cool and dry, themed trivia nights and international sports like cricket and rugby on the TV.

9. Kasa Moto

Sushi might not be the first thing to come to mind when you think about patio dining, but Kasa Moto will make you a believer. Sleek and modern yet comfortable, Kasa Moto has the perfect vibe for a sophisticated cocktail hour and dinner with friends. Try one of their signature cocktails like the Yellow Lotus (chilli and shiso infused olmeca altos, brown sugar cinnamon syrup and lime) or an Akasaka Affair (wild turkey, fernet branca, martini fiero and cherry syrup).

10. Lavelle

The definition of boujie, Lavelle sits 16 stories above King West. With their 360 degree view, Lavelle is the ideal spot to catch the sunset or enjoy twilight in the city. Featuring unique Japanese-Brazilian fusion cuisine, three pools and private cabanas, Lavelle is also one of the best places in Toronto to celebrity-watch.