The best cinnamon buns in Toronto

Swirled, sugared and ready for their close-up — cinnamon buns are the unofficial pastry of cottage

season. Our resident tasting chefs Anthony Rose and Nuit Regular ate their way through the city’s best rolls, from Toronto’s trendiest trays to two Muskoka sweeties that buttered their way into the lineup.

Breadhead

“The top is beautiful, and it’s a little more vanilla-y. The flavour is slightly tangy and soft and totally different from the other buns,” says Anthony. 346 Westmoreland Ave. N., $5.25

Café Cuervo y Marquis and Bakerbots

“This is the perfect size — more of a small, European style,” says Anthony of Café Cuervo y Marquis’ buns. “I’m tasting cardamom — maybe even more than cinnamon!” 132 Ossington Ave., $5 “This one looked a bit like a muffin — but it’s beautiful. It’s soft and pillowy, the icing is good and the spices are interesting,” says Nuit about Bakerbots’ cinnamon buns. 1242 Bloor St. W., $5.25

Phipps Bakery

“The bun is a little dry, but the amount of cinnamon they added really hits you — it brings that cinnamon flavour straight to the front,” says Nuit. 420 Eglinton Ave. W., $4.89

Cinnabon

“I like the cream cheese icing quite a bit,” says Anthony. “But the buns seem almost overworked — like they didn’t get enough time to proof.” 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr., Concord, $7.99

Mabel’s Bakery

“This is a good looking bun and I love the icing,” says Anthony. “I just wish there was a little bit

more junk in the middle of it.” 1156 Queen St. W., $7.50

Don’s Bakery VS Windmill Bakery

“I like the size of these buns; they are perfect,” Nuit notes of Don’s Bakery’s cinnamon buns. “The icing is a little too sweet for my taste but the bun is nice and fluffy.” 3119 Muskoka District Road 169 #2, Bala, $12.95/six “Love the glaze on this — it’s sweet but not too sweet,” says Nuit of Windmill Bakery’s buns. “The dough is fluffy and it’s spiced just right.” 99 Hanes Rd., Huntsville, $12/six