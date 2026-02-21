The $5 Japanese egg sandwich taking over TikTok is coming to Toronto

If you’ve spent any time on food TikTok or followed the late Anthony Bourdain’s travels, you’ve likely seen the obsession with 7-Eleven Japan’s egg salad sandwich. Known as the Tamago Sando, it’s a cult favourite often described as “pillows of love” for its specific, creamy texture. Starting March 4, 7-Eleven Canada is officially bringing its own version to stores nationwide.

The sandwich will retail for $5, a price point clearly aimed at making the “konbini” (Japanese convenience store) experience accessible here.

The recipe was developed by Benny Cheng, who has been the executive chef at 7-Eleven Canada’s Surrey headquarters for 12 years. His task was to replicate the three specific pillars of the original: cage-free eggs, authentic Kewpie mayonnaise and shokupan (Japanese milk bread).

The choice of bread is key; it’s famously soft and slightly sweet, providing a different structural experience than a standard Canadian sandwich loaf. Using Kewpie mayo is also a necessary move, as it offers a deeper, umami-rich flavour compared to the vinegar-heavy North American mayonnaise.

The launch follows a record-breaking year for Canadian travel to Japan. In 2024, over 580,000 Canadians visited the country, with numbers continuing to climb in 2025. For many of these travellers, a late-night run for a Tamago Sando is a staple of the trip.

Whether it fully matches the Tokyo original remains to be seen, but with the right ingredients on the list, it’s worth a grab on your next lunch break.