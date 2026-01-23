The 10 best cheap eats in Toronto picked by the city’s top chefs

Cheap eats might be everywhere in Toronto, but who wants to waste hard-earned cash on bland, forgettable food? We went straight to the source — the city’s top chefs, from Michelin starred maestros to culinary celebs — to spill the goods on where to find the best bites without breaking the bank. Prepare to save cash without skimping on flavour.

Here are the 10 bet cheap eats in Toronto picked but the city’s top chefs.

Anthony Rose’s picks

Chef and owner of Schmaltz and Fat Pasha,

1. WOOF DAWG

“I’m obsessed with anything Woof Dawg. I like plain with a little mustard on top because the figs taste so good. All the creations are awesome.” 185 Baldwin St.

2. FRANK RANALLI’S PIZZA & ITALIAN BEEF

“Loving Frank Ranallis in Kensington. Slices are huge and fresh and ridiculously good looking. Not to mention the HOT ITALIAN BEEF DIP SANDWICHES LIKE WTF OMFG.” 185 Baldwin St.

Giovanna Alonzi’s pick

Executive chef, Sud Forno

3. FURUSATO INTERNATIONAL

“I spotted them in Liberty Village but you catch this food truck around town and have a picnic with some classic Japanese comfort food. Check out their Insta for location details. Try anything on the menu but definitely the katsu sando and you won’t be sorry!

Solomon Mason’s picks

Executive chef, Auberge du Pommier

4. HEY NOODLES

“I’m lucky enough to live downtown with Chinatown nearby serving some of the best cheap eats in the city. My partner and I usually go for sesame noodles and cucumber salad, and you can certainly get away with a bill under $50 while feeling like you’re living large!” 478 Dundas St. W.