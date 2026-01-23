The 10 best cheap eats in Toronto picked by the city’s top chefs

Cheap eats might be everywhere in Toronto, but who wants to waste hard-earned cash on bland, forgettable food? We went straight to the source — the city’s top chefs, from Michelin starred maestros to culinary celebs — to spill the goods on where to find the best bites without breaking the bank. Prepare to save cash without skimping on flavour.
Anthony Rose’s picks
Chef and owner of Schmaltz and Fat Pasha,
1. WOOF DAWG
“I’m obsessed with anything Woof Dawg. I like plain with a little mustard on top because the figs taste so good. All the creations are awesome.” 185 Baldwin St.
2. FRANK RANALLI’S PIZZA & ITALIAN BEEF
“Loving Frank Ranallis in Kensington. Slices are huge and fresh and ridiculously good looking. Not to mention the HOT ITALIAN BEEF DIP SANDWICHES LIKE WTF OMFG.” 185 Baldwin St.
Giovanna Alonzi’s pick
Executive chef, Sud Forno
3. FURUSATO INTERNATIONAL
“I spotted them in Liberty Village but you catch this food truck around town and have a picnic with some classic Japanese comfort food. Check out their Insta for location details. Try anything on the menu but definitely the katsu sando and you won’t be sorry!
Solomon Mason’s picks
Executive chef, Auberge du Pommier
4. HEY NOODLES
“I’m lucky enough to live downtown with Chinatown nearby serving some of the best cheap eats in the city. My partner and I usually go for sesame noodles and cucumber salad, and you can certainly get away with a bill under $50 while feeling like you’re living large!” 478 Dundas St. W.
5. WATSON’S
“They are one of the last places doing a true buck-and-shuck oyster deal paired with half-priced wine on Sundays and Mondays. Such great value!” 398 Richmond St. W.
Hemant Bhagwani’s picks
Owner of Bombay Frankie’s, Goa Farm Kitchen, Popa and more
6. DALDONGNAE BBQ
“I love Korean BBQ, so my go-to spot is Daldongnae BBQ at the Yonge and Sheppard location near my home. The meat quality is so good and the vibe feels just like a Korean market.”
Anthony Walshes picks
Corporate executive chef/partner Oliver Bonacini Hospitality
7. TACOS EL ASADOR
“The pozole soup is killer. The arepas are very good as well. Run by a nice family.” 689 Bloor St. W.
8. GAUCHO PIE CO.
“I might be biased but this is amazing value for super quality work.”[Chef Walsh’s wife, Susana, runs the business.] 346 Westmoreland Ave., N.
9. FAMIGLIA BALDASSARRE
“Best value for super quality work.” 122 Geary Ave.
Danny McCallum’s pick
Chef at Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse
Leslie’s Sandwich Room
“My favourite affordable dining spot in Toronto is Leslie’s Sandwich Room in the east end, which serves great, filling, shareable sandwiches for under $20.” 969 Queen St E.