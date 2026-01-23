HomeFoodThe 10 best cheap eats in Toronto picked by the city's top...
SnapInsta Ai 3598660956491102756
Hello Noodles
Food

The 10 best cheap eats in Toronto picked by the city’s top chefs

Jennifer Schembri
Jennifer Schembri

Cheap eats might be everywhere in Toronto, but who wants to waste hard-earned cash on bland, forgettable food? We went straight to the source — the city’s top chefs, from Michelin starred  maestros to culinary celebs — to spill the goods on where to find the best bites without breaking the bank. Prepare to save cash without skimping on flavour.

Here are the 10 bet cheap eats in Toronto picked but the city’s top chefs.

Anthony Rose’s picks

Chef and owner of Schmaltz and Fat Pasha,

@chefanthonyrose/Instagram

1. WOOF DAWG

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WOOFDAWG HOTDOG (@woofdawghotdog)

“I’m obsessed with anything Woof Dawg. I like plain with a little mustard on top because the figs taste so good. All the creations are awesome.”  185 Baldwin St.

2. FRANK RANALLI’S PIZZA & ITALIAN BEEF

Loving Frank Ranallis in Kensington. Slices are huge and fresh and ridiculously good looking. Not to mention the HOT ITALIAN BEEF DIP SANDWICHES LIKE WTF OMFG.” 185 Baldwin St.

Giovanna Alonzi’s pick

Executive chef, Sud Forno

3. FURUSATO INTERNATIONAL

 “I spotted them in Liberty Village but you catch this food truck around town and have a picnic with some classic Japanese comfort food. Check out  their Insta for location details. Try anything on the menu but definitely the  katsu sando and you won’t be sorry!

Solomon Mason’s picks

Executive chef, Auberge du Pommier

@aubergedupommier/Instagram

4. HEY NOODLES

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hey Noodles 嘿小面 (@hey.noodles)

“I’m lucky enough to live downtown with Chinatown nearby serving some of the best cheap eats in the city. My partner and I usually go for sesame noodles and cucumber salad, and you can certainly get away with a bill under $50 while feeling like you’re living large!” 478 Dundas St. W.

5. WATSON’S

“They are one of the last places doing a true buck-and-shuck oyster deal paired with half-priced wine on Sundays and Mondays. Such great value!” 398 Richmond St. W.

Hemant Bhagwani’s picks

Owner of Bombay Frankie’s, Goa Farm Kitchen, Popa and more

@curryleafguy/Instagram

6. DALDONGNAE BBQ

“I love Korean BBQ, so my go-to spot is Daldongnae BBQ at the Yonge and Sheppard location near my home. The meat quality is so good and the vibe feels just like a Korean market.”

Anthony Walshes picks

Corporate executive chef/partner Oliver Bonacini Hospitality

7. TACOS EL ASADOR

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tacos El Asador (@tacos_el_asador)

“The pozole soup is killer. The arepas are very good as well. Run by a nice family.”  689 Bloor St. W.

8. GAUCHO PIE CO.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaucho Pie Co. (@gauchopieco)

“I might be biased but this is amazing value for super quality work.”[Chef Walsh’s wife, Susana, runs the business.] 346 Westmoreland Ave., N.

9. FAMIGLIA BALDASSARRE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baldassarre (@famiglia_baldassarre)

“Best value for super quality work.” 122 Geary Ave. 

Danny McCallum’s pick

Chef at Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse

@jacobssteakhouse/Instagram

Leslie’s Sandwich Room

“My favourite affordable dining spot in Toronto is Leslie’s Sandwich Room in the east end, which serves great, filling, shareable sandwiches for under $20.” 969 Queen St E.

 

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO