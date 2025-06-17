Toronto’s beer of the summer is back. Four new raccoons, one good cause

Last summer, Toronto fell hard for Raccoon Lager — a cheeky new charity brew with a big heart. This year, it’s back and bigger than ever. After selling 15,000 cans and raising over $10,000 for the Daily Bread Food Bank, the city’s favourite raccoons are ready to do even more good, one cold beer at a time.

Created by Streets of Toronto in partnership with Tomorrow Brew Co., Raccoon Lager is more than just a crisp, refreshing beer. It’s a local movement. And now, it’s a full-blown collectible.

Meet the New Crew

Introducing four brand new trash can troublemakers

Parker Dale – Thinks Queen Street peaked in 2013. Spotted weekly in line at Dufferin Grove Market and never tips under 25 per cent

Rosie Dale – Spends her weekends between Barry’s Bootcamp and brunch. Claims a cold plunge personal best time of two minutes

Moe Skoka – Only shows up in the city to restock oat milk and flex cottagecore. Drives a beat-up truck with perfect Bluetooth

Trinity Bell – DJs on weekends, thrifts on weekdays, has three roommates and a very strong POV on pizza slices

They join last year’s OGs — Kenny Sington, Lesley Ville, Lawrence Park and Danielle Forth — for a full raccoon roster of eight. Collect them all and rep your neighbourhood. Or start a friendly turf war: which raccoon will reign supreme?

Where to Sip

Raccoon Lager is now being poured at 20 O&B restaurants, alongside returning favourites like Gabby’s, NBA Courtside Restaurant, 7 Numbers and Fat Pasha. And yes — it’s back in 50+ LCBO locations across Toronto and beyond. If you don’t see it on shelves, ask for BrewAid’s Raccoon Lager by name.

Why it Matters

Since 1983, the Daily Bread Food Bank has been a lifeline for thousands in our city. Every Raccoon Lager sold helps provide meals to those in need. Last year’s success proved that Torontonians are ready to drink for a cause — and even collect the cans. This summer, we’re aiming higher.

Join the Movement

Follow along for pop-ups, contests and ways to show your neighbourhood pride. Because drinking beer never felt so good — or did so much good.

Let’s make this the summer of the raccoon. Cheers to that.