Streets of Toronto celebrates 600K Instagram followers with massive 600 Shake Shack Canada burger giveaway

Toronto, get ready to line up! Streets of Toronto just hit a huge milestone: 600,000 followers on Instagram. And to celebrate, we’re giving back in the tastiest way possible — 300 free ShackBurgers at each of two Shake Shack locations.

Shake Shack, a Toronto favourite thanks to its Canadian-sourced ingredients and iconic Shack experience, was the natural partner for the celebration.

“Toronto consistently shows up with pride, passion and grit every single day. From loyal sports fans to talented creatives, entrepreneurs, students and everyone in between, this city is what it is because of the energy the people of Toronto put out. We’re so proud to call this city our home and showcase all the amazing dimensions of it. This moment is about giving back and saying thank you to our community — as loudly as we can,” says Streets of Toronto director Kaitlin Narciso.

This isn’t the first time Streets of Toronto has turned a milestone into a major hangout. When we hit 500K followers, we partnered with Craig’s for a Cookies & Milk giveaway that drew huge crowds. But Narciso says this one feels especially sweet.

“This milestone hits differently. It’s been an incredible year — from the Jays’ electric playoff run to our famously fun raccoon-lager charity initiative for Daily Bread, we have a lot to give thanks for. Toronto always shows up for its city, and we want to show up right back.”

Giving back is a big part of the plan. Alongside the 600 free ShackBurgers, Streets of Toronto will also make a donation to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

“We know not everyone can line up for a burger — but everyone deserves to feel supported. This city lifts us up every day, and giving back is a non-negotiable part of how we celebrate,” Narciso says.

The need-to-know for burger lovers:

What: 600 free single ShackBurgers

When: November 26, 2025 starting at 10 a.m.

Where:

Shake Shack Yonge & Eglinton – 300 burgers

Shake Shack Yonge & Dundas – 300 burgers

Cost: Free (no purchase necessary)

Limit: One per person, while supplies last

How to Qualify: Follow @streetsoftoronto and @shakeshackcanada on Instagram and show up in person

So bundle up, grab a line-up buddy and get ready to taste a little love from your city. Streets of Toronto is ready to celebrate with the community that made it all possible.