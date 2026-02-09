HomeFoodSip tea by day, enjoy creative cocktails by night at this hidden...
M2 Cocktail Bar
@m2bymm/Instatram
Food

Sip tea by day, enjoy creative cocktails by night at this hidden Toronto café

Nisean Lorde
Nisean Lorde

Toronto has no shortage of sleek late-night cocktail bars, but it’s not every day one hides inside a matcha café. This after-dark transformation reflects a bigger shift in the city’s drinks scene, where tea-based mixology is moving from a niche health trend to a staple of high-end nightlife.

Enter Matcha Matcha, the minimalist Church Street spot known for its daytime matcha drinks. On weekends, it gets a second life with M2 Cocktail Bar, a tea-enhanced cocktail program that pops up every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

M2 Cocktail Bar

M2 M2 Cocktail Bar’s menu is kind of like a choose-your-own-adventure map that organizes drinks by light vs. complex and sweet vs. savoury. From there, you essentially choose your lane: fizzy highballs, layered lowballs, shooters or dessert!

If you want something bright and fizzy, opt for M2 Cocktail Bar’s  “Highball” drink, like the Pineapple Bun ($17, 7% ABV): toasted coconut-infused rum with pineapple and wintermelon, genmai, coconut, lime, and whey, or the Palo Santo ($18, 8% ABV): lemongrass-and-lime-infused Lillet with pandan, musk melon, lime leaf distillate, palo santo, whey, and CO₂.

If you want richer, deeper flavours, “Lowball” cocktails are stronger and more layered. Try the Wasabi Bento ($18, 18% ABV): wasabi-distilled gin with yogurt, Lillet, sake, seaweed, genmai milk, cucumber, and whey, or the boozy Butter Daddy ($22, 32% ABV): butter-washed Dewar’s whisky and aged rum blend with Korean miso, coffee, shiitake and maple.

M2 Cocktail Bar

If you want a quick shot, down a shooter (it makes for a perfect round with friends!) The Pear & Cassis ($9, 22% ABV) is filled with barley shochu, black currant, English pear, and milk oolong, while Shiso Plum ($9, 33% ABV) is a shiso-infused tequila with Japanese plum and clarified yuzu.

Or skip the drinks altogether and head straight for a dessert. The Strawberry Shortcake is made for two, and topped with Hokkaido fresh cream, raspberry jelly and white chocolate. Or indulge in the Matcha Parfait! This is a ceremonial grade matcha soft serve with crispy corn, red bean and delicious Japanese mochi castella.

M2 Cocktail Bar by Matcha Matcha is located inside Matcha Matcha at 407 Church St.

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO