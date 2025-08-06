Singer Kehlani praises Toronto Vietnamese restaurant as ‘the best’ food she’s ever had

A downtown Toronto Vietnamese restaurant is receiving a slew of new patrons at its location at Adelaide St near Blue Jays Way after R&B singer Kehlani raved about their amazing food to her 6.9 million TikTok followers.

“This might be the best Vietnamese food I’ve ever had in my life,” the singer said in a TikTok video on Monday as she and her crew devoured huge portions of food at Pho Ngoc Yen.

The video, captioned “i’m finna start Life wit a Back Back Taurus series. TORONTO ILL BE DREAMING OF U PHO NGOC YEN! on Adelaide W lol”, shows the group surrounded by dishes like Vietnamese beef noodle soup as well as shared seafood dishes.

“My back is big, my heart is full. No notes,” she ends the clip.

The singer was in Toronto over the weekend to host a party at the Cabana pool bar. According to CTV News, since the video was posted, the restaurant has seen a boost in customers, especially younger people.

“I often ask my customers how did they find out about us because we just opened up this location about a month ago,” Tan Trinh, co-owner of Pho Ngoc Yen, told CTV. “Now with this location, a lot of young adults… come in because of her. She drew a lot of attention to this place.”

Trinh added that he’s super grateful for the unexpected boost Kehlani has brought to their newest spot (they also have locations in Mississauga and Etobicoke).

“I don’t have a chance to thank that young lady, but, we’re very thankful, we were thrilled that she came into the restaurant out of all the restaurants in Toronto,” he said. “Then coming out with a video like that that draws a lot of attention, we’re really thankful.”

And it looks like they can expect even more visitors in coming days.

“Dang I still have come here now gonna be busy” one user commented under the TikTok video, receiving more than 100 likes. Another added, “I know where I’m going next”.