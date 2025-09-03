Schiacciata happens: Toronto’s hottest sandwich trend, ranked by the city’s top chefs

If you’ve never met a schiacciata, you’re in for a treat. This Florentine flatbread, made famous at All’Antico Vinaio in Florence, is having a moment in Toronto. Chefs Anthony Rose and Massimo Capra sampled five of the city’s best — and yes, it was as fun as it sounds.

Anthony’s Pick: Ariete e Toro

Massimo called Ariete e Toro’s Enzo “bubbly and oily and just the right size,” and Anthony admired the

bread as “tender, chewy, perfectly balanced.” Both agreed the Canadian mortadella stacks up surprisingly well against the Italian original. 12 Keewatin Ave., $18

Massimo’s Pick: Stack’d Deli Kitchen

With burrata, artichoke spread, eggplant, sundried tomatoes and arugula, Anthony described Stack’d Deli Kitchen’s burrata schiacciata as “well balanced.” Massimo thought the flavour was “awesome,” adding the sandwich stayed “nice and fresh.” 93 Front St. E., Upper Level 14, $14.95

David Rocco Bar Aperitivo

Massimo singled out the truffle cream and arugula on David Rocco Bar Aperitivo’s Firenze, which also includes prosciutto cotto, sliced truffles and stracciatella, saying, “The truffle really shines.” Both chefs agreed the sandwich didn’t need both, as each ingredient is bold enough on its own. 95 Cumberland St., $23

Scaccia Restaurant

At Scaccia Restaurant, the sausage schiacciata stacks Italian sausage with sweet peppers, onions and mozzarella. Massimo pointed out the bread is store-bought, but both chefs agreed the classic combo felt like an old school Toronto throwback, reminiscent of Commisso’s or California. 55 Bloor St. W., $14

Moto Via

Moto Via’s schiacciata layers porchetta with pear, Gorgonzola crema and arugula. Massimo and Anthony found the bread overproofed and soft and the porchetta, sliced from deli meat rather than a proper roast, left the sandwich underwhelming. 7600 Weston Rd., Woodbridge, $16.75