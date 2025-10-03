Toronto’s top Italian chefs are serving a feast for charity this October

On October 26, The Columbus Centre is hosting an Italian festival rooted in charity: The fifth annual Sagra di Toronto will bring a day of food and merriment to North York, all in the name of kindness.

Sagra di Toronto is a collaboration between San Pellegrino, Butcher Shoppe, Bondi Produce and Stella Artois to create a huge feast and donate the proceeds to the Boys and Girls Albion Club and Villa Charities, with a ton of Italian-Canadian talent and even more Italian eats. Other collaborators include Major League Catering, Tre Mari Bakery, Sugo and Baldassarre, and musician Frankie Moyo will also make an appearance, as will the mastermind behind Piano Piano, Victor Barry.

Barry is old friends with the organizer of the event, Leandro Baldassarre, and says he’s been involved with the event for years. For the 2025 celebration, he’ll be responsible for expediting the food, a job he doesn’t take lightly. “I hope guests feel warm and comforted by the amazing food and service provided by amazing staff,” Barry says.

Everyone participating in Sagra di Toronto is a volunteer, and there is no public funding or grants supporting the event. It’s all donated by sponsors and food industry professionals, as well as volunteers who make everything tick. The event is order-at-the-door style, and the menu includes trippa, tortelli di zucca and polenta, and plenty of beverages will also be available. Last year’s event raised a whopping $29,000

“Sagra di Toronto isn’t just about one chef or one restaurant,” Barry says. “It’s about chefs, producers, and makers coming together to highlight the richness of Italian cuisine. Collaborating in this way shows the best of what hospitality can be: generous, communal, and joyful.”

Sagra di Toronto will take place at The Columbus Centre, located at 901 Lawrence Avenue West, on October 26. It will be held rain or shine, and happen in the parking lot and the gardens of the centre, and no advance tickets are required for the event.