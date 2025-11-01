Your Saturday brunch survival guide after a spooky, Blue Jays–filled night in Toronto

The Blue Jays face off against the Dodgers at Rogers Centre on Friday night, Oct 31. Whether you’re trick-or-treating or heading to a watch party, you’re going to need some grub to get back on your feet the morning after! Here’s the ultimate brunch game plan for celebrating, consoling, or just coming down from a Halloween sugar high. From greasy spoon joints to splashy, mimosa-forward restaurants, check out these popular Toronto brunch spots.

Daisy May’s

This new all-day eatery in the Annex feels less like a restaurant and more like a storybook space filled with family heirlooms, church pews lining the wall and hand-painted signage tucked behind the bar! The food is unpretentious but delicious. Try the breakfast sandwich — soft, custardy scrambled eggs are layered with thick-cut smoky bacon, house-made pickles, pickled jalapeños and sharp cheddar on a toasted English muffin. Pair it with some tater tots: crispy, golden bites that give way to fluffy potato, drizzled with garlicky aioli. And the sweet challah French toast is a local fave! Think thick-cut slices of seared challah topped with a generous portion of tangy whipped crème fraîche, candied hazelnuts, berry compote and a drizzle of maple syrup. You can read all about this amazing restaurant here. Open 11-4, Thurs-Sun. 968 Bathurst St.

Nina’s Brunch Restaurant

This charming little gem in the Kensington Market is a favourite of Chef Craig Wong of Patois! The space was created by two owners who come from Ireland, so expect brunch faves with an Irish twist, as well as dishes that celebrate Ontario’s best produce and embrace a humble farm-to-fork ethos. Try their Beef & Guinness Benedict: two organic poached eggs on tender slow-cooked beef in Guinness sauce and an English muffin, with Hollandaise on the side! Open 7:30 am-2:30 pm, Thurs-Mon. 238 Augusta Ave.

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

In Liberty Village, Mildred’s is a perennial brunch VIP that is known for its world-famous wild-blueberry pancakes, Huevos Monty and blueberry mimosas! It’s walk-in only on weekends, so expect a line-up, but the dining room moves efficiently, and the pancakes are more than worth the wait. Mon-Fri: 10 am-3 pm, Sat-Sun: 9 am-3 pm. 85 Hanna Ave #104.

Lady Marmalade

In Riverside, this bright, art-filled space keeps an all-day brunch rhythm with inventive breakfasts and globally inspired lunches (think eggs benny with roasted potatoes, house-made hollandaise, fresh juices and amazing coffee). On the menu, you’ll also find some sweet and savoury brunch faves like the Moroccan scramble or baked bread pudding. Open daily, 8:30 am-3 pm. 265 Broadview Ave.

UFO Restaurant

This Vietnamese restaurant at Adelaide and Niagara St is frequently named one of the most iconic Vietnamese brunch spots in the city! It’s been a King West staple since the 1980s, and doubles as a Vietnamese diner and corner-store, serving delicious pho, bahn mi sandwiches and vermicelli dishes. Try the pork spring roll vermicelli: this classic Vietnamese noodle bowl comes with a protein of your choice plus a spring roll, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumbers, pickled carrots, and crushed peanuts, topped with scallion and oil garnish! If you’re looking for more comfort food, indulge in the clubhouse sandwich and crispy fries. Open 7 days a week. Sat: 9 am-4 pm, Sun: 9 am-3 pm. 241 Niagara St.

Café Boulud

Head to this polished brasserie in Yorkville for a more refined weekend brunch: think oysters, croque madame, burgers avec frites, and classic pastries. The seasonally changing menu is rooted in French tradition and allows you to indulge in an elegant atmosphere. For the weekend brunch, try the Kaviari Caviar, served with traditional accoutrements, potato blinis, shallots, chives, crème fraîche and egg. It’s the perfect Jays victory meal, perhaps? If you’re looking for morning-after comfort, try their classic eggs Benedict with a glossy pour of hollandaise, served alongside crisp, golden home fries. 60 Yorkville Ave, inside the Four Seasons Hotel.

White Lily Diner

This Riverside space has been the city’s go-to spot for house-made, farm-to-table comfort brunches for nearly a decade! Expect everything from all-day buttermilk gridle cakes to deli sandwiches with house-smoked meats. Open 7 days a week, 9 am-10 pm on weekends. 678 Queen St E.

Dirty Food Eatery

This popular brunch restaurant in the Junction is the best place to hit when only comfort will do! Try their thin-sliced buttery layered home fries tossed in spiced tomato sauce and topped with garlic aioli, scallions and a sunny egg! They even have an online waitlist to save you from sidewalk line-ups. Open 9 am-3 pm, Wed-Sun. 3070 Dundas St W.

