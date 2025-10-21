Yorkville just got a Parisian restaurant with a secret patio

Brunch, all-day coffee, crepes, hidden patio, local art, live music: Epos Café Couture is quietly turning Yorkville into a little slice of Paris.

“Yorkville is all about art, the fashion industry and music, and it pretty much reminds me of Europe,” says owner Arpina Andreasyan. “I wanted to bring an experience that feels like stepping into a Parisian salon where you can find fine dining and fashion, art and music.”

Stepping into Epos, you immediately notice the Yorkville elegance — ornamental chandeliers, tiled floors and sleek minimalist design. European style comes alive in vibrant artwork depicting French life, extending to a hidden patio. Surrounded by lush greenery on a brick floor, the patio offers a quiet, European-style escape in the heart of the city. And Andreasyan wants you to know your dogs are invited too.

“I always make sure I have snacks for them,” she says. “They are our VIP guests.”

Sip coffee and savour freshly baked artisan treats daily, or tackle the brunch menu — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — with classic savoury crepes, the signature Epos Benedict and brioche French toast. Dinner blends French technique with Asian and Mediterranean touches, from halibut over potato espuma to chicken ballotine.

To add to the European experience, on Saturdays during dinner service Epos will be hosting live music — think jazz musicians playing piano and sax — and art shows to evoke even more memories of time spent in Paris.

“I want to combine dining and entertainment so guests can enjoy the cuisine while feeling part of the artistic community,” says Andreasyan.

Andreasyan hopes to offer not just exceptional food, but the attentive service and thoughtful hospitality that define her vision of true luxury.

“Yes, we’re in a luxurious Yorkville space, but for me, luxury isn’t just about design, art or food,” she says. “It’s about caring for people and making them feel it. I want guests to feel at home.”

Epos Café Couture is open at 90 Yorkville Ave.