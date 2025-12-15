Yorkville just got a chic new supper club where mini wagyu dogs meet 35k art

Some spots are all about the food, while others are about the moment. In Yorkville, the city’s style district, Powder Room — a new supper club with a hint of New York attitude — looks like it could have it all.

Inside, the décor feels straight out of a magazine: Dolce & Gabbana wall coverings meet custom Kelly Wearstler upholstery, creating an exclusive glamour. Perhaps the most buzz-worthy detail is tucked inside one of the powder rooms, where an authentic Banksy Monkey Queen hangs in all her irreverent glory. This 2003 limited edition print — one of just 750 — still turns heads on the auction circuit, fetching CA$20,000 to $35,000. Safely displayed between two panels of quarter-inch shatterproof glass, it’s as much a statement piece as the restaurant itself.

Powder Room’s kitchen, now led by Liberty Group’s corporate executive chef Michael Ewing, leverages the Michelin-starred expertise of the Don Alfonso 1890 team to elevate late-night dining. The menu delivers a level of luxury and sophistication rarely seen after hours.

The Caviar Service is non-negotiable, offering everything from imperial Kaluga to the buttery complexity of beluga, served with handmade, gluten-free blinis and all the classic accompaniments.

Where Powder Room truly shines is in its inventive Little Luxuries section. Mini wagyu hot dogs, or Wagyu Pups, arrive in toasted milk buns with a flourish of caviar, while the tempura Nova Scotia lobster is crisp, delicate and brightened with a citrus emulsion. Even the potato gets a makeover: the Potato Poppers are stuffed with mozzarella di bufala, smoked guanciale, and topped with a glint of caviar.

For those willing to splurge, the tagliolini — a silky 100-egg-yolk pasta — and the Kobe tenderloin with mustard seed jus are must-tries. The atmosphere is electric, but don’t let the party distract you: the food is genuinely world-class.

Powder Room is located at 129 Yorkville Ave., 2nd Floor.