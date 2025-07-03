Yes, that’s a giant dead duck hanging outside this new GTA restaurant

Ever walked past 7 Byng Ave in North York and done a double-take at the giant sculpture in front of the restaurant? Nope, that’s not your eyes playing tricks on you; it’s a giant headless duck sculpture, plopped right outside Xihe Yayuan, the new takeout-only Peking duck spot and as you can imagine, it’s been getting quite a bit of attention.

Xihe Yayuan which loosely translates to “West Harmony Duck Garden” serves Beijing-style roast duck exclusively through delivery platforms like Fantuan, Uber Eats and DoorDash. The menu offers quarter or whole ducks, the viral “Quackwich,” — crispy Chinese flatbread filled with roast duck, duck-bone fries, Samyang noodles and even a $240 duck box set. Reviews are mixed — some praise the crispy, authentic duck, while others feel it’s overpriced.

Peking duck originated in imperial China and became known for its crispy skin, achieved through air-drying and roasting. It’s traditionally carved tableside and served with pancakes, hoisin, scallions and cucumber. Mott 32 is known worldwide for their succulent peking duck. Its high-end version is priced at $180 and is made with applewood and aged for 48 hours. Only 25 are served daily.

The headless duck sculpture out front of Xihe Yayuan has quickly become the restaurant’s unofficial mascot. Alongside the traditional sign, this striking and unusual installation draws plenty of attention and curiosity.

If you’re craving Peking duck or just want to see the infamous sculpture, Xihe Yayuan is located at 7 Byng Ave. It’s one of the strangest foodie sightings you’re sure to see in North York.