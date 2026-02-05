Winterlicious is driving new diners back into Toronto restaurants

We’re only a few days into Winterlicious, and the city is already caught up in a total three-course frenzy. While these wallet-friendly menus are usually just a sweet excuse to finally tick off those “someday” spots on your list, this year feels different. Some restaurateurs are reporting this season’s festivities as their most successful yet. It turns out that a little winter indulgence and a prix-fixe deal are exactly what Toronto needed to get back out on the town.

“Winterlicious consistently introduces us to first-time guests, many of whom return afterward for regular service, celebrations, or special occasions. It’s often the first chapter in a longer relationship with the restaurant, which makes the program especially meaningful for us,” says chef Roland Torok-Ducharme, the executive chef at REIGN inside the Fairmont Royal York. “Guests today are more intentional about where they dine, and we’re seeing diners choose REIGN not just for value, but for experience. Our focus on refined, seasonal menus and consistent execution has helped us attract guests who are genuinely curious about what we do, rather than simply looking for a prix fixe option.”

Chef Francesco Di Salvo of Cibo is feeling the love this season, calling this year’s Winterlicious one of the restaurant’s most successful runs yet. He sees the event as the ultimate winter spark for the city, much like the approach at REIGN, where the focus is all about elevating the classics.

Glowbal Group CEO Emad Yacoub is seeing a major spike at Black + Blue this season, noting that skipping their usual January promos really paid off by funneling a fresh crowd into their Winterlicious offerings. It’s a smart pivot that’s clearly resonating with diners looking for high-end value. “Especially with the price of steaks right now, it’s an incredible 3-course meal,” Yacoub explains, highlighting that snagging a surf and turf dinner with all the trimmings for just $65 is essentially a steal in today’s Toronto dining scene.

Over at Maxime’s, general manager Nader Merhi ss using Winterlicious as the ultimate “handshake” with the city. Instead of hiding the hits, the culinary team is putting their staple dishes front and center on the prix fixe menu, giving guests a true taste of the restaurant’s soul without the usual barrier to entry. For Merhi, the event is about more than just a deal; it’s about sparking a long-term relationship “It makes dining more accessible and invites more people to participate in Toronto’s restaurant culture during a quieter time of year,” he says. “It spotlights the diversity of the city’s food scene and encourages diners to step outside of their usual spots.”

At Portland Square, Primadonna and Honey Chinese are making their Winterlicious debut, and general manager Harry Feldman is already calling it a major win. or these newcomers, the festival was the perfect excuse to open their doors to a fresh crowd during the typically quiet winter slump. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive across the board. Guests are excited to experience the menus, and we’ve been receiving really strong feedback on both the value and the overall dining experience.

“I think it’s resonating because it offers genuine value at a time when people are being more mindful of their spending. Guests appreciate being able to enjoy a high-quality dining experience without feeling priced out.”

Winterlicious runs until February 12.