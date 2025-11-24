Why Portuguese food is suddenly everywhere in Toronto

Lisbon, Porto, the Algarve … your feed was full of it. But while the crowds are thinning in Portugal, here in Toronto, things are just heating up. Over the past year, Portuguese restaurants, bakeries and snack bars have opened across the city — and they’re not just for people craving custard tarts (though yes, there are very good custard tarts). So why now? Some of it is timing. Portugal’s been one of Europe’s fastest-rising travel destinations, thanks to its affordability, natural beauty and rich culture. But this local boom is also about identity: second-gen chefs and entrepreneurs returning to their roots and reshaping the traditions they grew up with for a new audience. Whether or not you made the trip this summer, the Portuguese vibe has officially landed — and it’s not going anywhere.

Douro on Dundas

Long-awaited restaurant Taberna LX, from the team behind Paris Paris brings Lisbon to Dundas West, complete with hand-painted Portuguese tiles, Azorean volcanic wines and a rooftop mural of the Douro River. Even Nelly Furtado, a close friend of co-owner Kelly Amaral, gave it her early stamp of approval. Fifteen years in the making, the two-storey space is deeply personal for Amaral — located in the same neighbourhood where her parents opened the city’s first Portuguese grocery store in the 1960s. It’s a full-circle moment, shaped by Amaral’s own connection to both Toronto and modern-day Portugal. “It’s really about creating a space that is not just about esthetics, and it’s not just about food — it’s all those things encompassing,” she says. Chef Jonathan Poon’s menu goes well beyond clichés, with dishes reflecting Portugal’s global reach — from African and Indian influences to a salt cod fritter inspired by Hong Kong dim sum.“There’s no restaurant serving this type of food in Toronto,” says Poon. 1161 Dundas St. W.

Next-gen nata

When Café Belém opened in early 2025, it quickly became a destination for anyone craving pastéis de nata done right — or looking for a hit of modern Portugal over espresso and port-glazed croissants. Now, the father-son team behind the bakery has expanded, with a second, much larger outpost in the St. Clair West village. “Since the place is very big, we have allocated a space to do a pop-up of a project that me and my chefs from Mercado have been very fond of,” says Carlos Oliveira. That project? Alma Lusa, which he calls “the first Portuguese snack bar in Toronto.” Unlike Mercado, which leans more formal, Alma Lusa and Café Belém are keeping things casual — think grab-and-go bifanas, piri piri chicken sandwiches and cold beer in hand. “The vibes are hip and light, representing a new Portugal that is fun and diverse but respecting the old and the traditions,” says Oliveira. “We want people to walk in and feel that they have entered a travel loop, being transported into Europe from Portugal.” 352 Oakwood Ave.

Tradition on tap

Chef and owner Sergio Abrunho sees Taberna Nacional as more than a restaurant: it’s a celebration of Portuguese food and culture in Toronto.“Portuguese food isn’t just something you eat, it’s something you live. It’s about gathering around the table with family, sharing stories and keeping traditions alive through recipes passed down for generations,” Abrunho says. The restaurant’s authentic Mediterranean menu features dishes rooted in Portugal’s rich culinary history, like piri piri tiger shrimp, Cornish hen ‘Guia style’ and francesinha — a hearty sandwich from Porto. The flavours “are simple but rich, rooted in the land and the ocean,” Abrunho notes, highlighting how Portuguese cuisine reflects the country’s diverse history of exploration and global influences. Located on College Street, Taberna Nacional’s brew house, built by Abrunho and his team, adds a unique twist, showcasing traditional Portuguese flavours in their craft beers. Portugal’s growing popularity as a travel destination also fuels interest in its cuisine. “Portugal is becoming a top travel spot because it offers a little bit of everything — beautiful beaches, charming cities, rich history and amazing food,” says Abrunho. “People love the relaxed vibe, friendly locals and the chance to explore both culture and nature. 928 College St.

Popular Portuguese Street Eats

BIFANA

Portugal’s late-night hero: juicy pork marinated in white wine and garlic, then slapped into a crusty bun. Bom Dia, 389 Danforth Ave.

GRILLED SARDINES

Simple, smoky and super tasty — these little fish are grilled until perfectly charred and ready to eat right off the bone. Chiado, 864 College St.

RISSÓIS

Crunchy on the outside, creamy shrimp surprise on the inside, these fried pastries are the perfect bites. Nova Era Bakery, 200 Geary Ave.