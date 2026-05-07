Why Masaki Saito and his team bought an Ontario farm for their newest 11 seat Toronto venture

2026 has been the year of the rebrand for some of Toronto’s most beloved restaurants, but perhaps none has sparked more conversation than ONZE. The 11-seat intimate tasting experience opened earlier this spring in place of LSL at 2066 Avenue Road in North York.

At $495-per-head, the price tag is a step back from the $680 found at its predecessor. A collaboration of some of the city’s most esteemed chefs, Didier Leroy, Masaki Saito, and Christian Le Squer, LSL had a short run as a nine-seat diner serving an elevated fusion of French tradition and Japanese ingredients.Though open for less than two years, the restaurant’s impact was significant, earning a spot among Toronto’s Michelin-recommended eateries in 2025.

According to ONZE representative Albert Hsueh, Didier Leroy stepping away from the kitchen at the end of 2025 created a “natural moment” for the evolution of LSL — and, unsurprisingly, a rebrand, considering the restaurant’s name partially referenced his initials. Despite the change, ONZE remains committed to its intimate tasting-menu format, continuing to blend Japanese and French culinary traditions.

ONZE also continues to be backed by Le Squer and Saito — the former bringing expertise in French cuisine, while the latter contributes a deep knowledge of Japanese ingredients and techniques.

“And after two years of working closely together, that synergy is even stronger than ever, with more ideas and creativity to share,” Hsueh said via email. “This collaboration will feel even more natural and seamless at ONZE.”

The redefined space also marks a new leadership chapter for ONZE, with Alexandre Sadowczyk stepping into a leading role. Bringing 15 years of fine dining experience across France, he’s joined by Hiroki Aikawa, whose résumé includes Michelin-starred kitchens in both France and Japan.

“Chef Aikawa also communicates in French with the team which we believe will spark so much more chemistry and creations for Onze,” Hsueh added.

In another ambitious move, ONZE has acquired an Ontario farm to grow its own vegetables and produce, further deepening its farm-to-table philosophy. The result is an ultra-upscale, intimate dining experience with a direct connection between the kitchen and the ingredients on the plate.

Where the evolution of ONZE is perhaps most evident, Hsueh says, is in the Foie Gras Wagashi. The traditional Japanese confection has been reimagined using French foie gras, representing “a deeper cultural exchange that’s refined and intentional.”

“Like LSL, ONZE aims to continue being one of the most ambitious dining concepts not just in Toronto but in the world,” the representative adds. “Bringing together master chefs and top talent from different parts of the world to deliver a truly unique tasting experience rarely found elsewhere.”